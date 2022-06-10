SAFARI Montage Adds 4 EdTech Titans

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFARI Montage is excited to add four superstar edtech leaders to our team with the addition of Shannon Terry (Vice President of National Strategic Accounts), Kate Crawford (Vice President of Strategic Accounts), Tricia Kennedy (Consultant) and Nicole O'Brien (Manager of Customer Engagement). This quartet of forward-thinking female industry veterans brings a wealth of experience serving the K-12 community and using SAFARI Montage solutions as well as extensive expertise designing and implementing interoperable digital learning ecosystems.

In her new role as Vice President of National Strategic Accounts for SAFARI Montage, Shannon Terry will work closely with school districts to provide strategic vision and direction on implementing and effectively leveraging SAFARI Montage solutions in their digital ecosystems. Dr. Terry comes to the company from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) where she worked as the Division Director of Program Integration Strategy. Prior to TEA, Shannon served as the Executive Director of Professional and Digital Learning for Dallas Independent School District (TX).

Kate Crawford will be joining SAFARI Montage in August 2022 as the Vice President of Strategic Accounts. She most recently served as the Director, Digital Learning and Media Services at Fayette County Public Schools (GA) where she spent the last decade guiding the district on the effective use of technology and determined the applicability for educational settings and student achievement through actual implementation and progressive teaching and learning strategies. In her new role, Kate will work closely with the team at Chicago Public Schools (CPS) as they continue to leverage the SAFARI Montage Learning Object Repository as the interoperable foundation for their Skyline Digital Curriculum initiative along with other key K-12 partner school districts.

Tricia Kennedy is the former Executive Director, Instructional Development and Support for Gwinnett County Public Schools (GA). She is a nationally recognized leader in K-12 educational technology and recently retired after 30+ years of service at GCPS where she provided leadership on the design and implementation of the district's digital conversion initiative, including selection, procurement, and implementation of their learning management system; design of student and instructional staff portals and digital ecosystem; professional development for instructors and staff on use of technology to enhance effective instruction; preparation for district digital learning days. In her role as a Consultant for SAFARI Montage, Tricia will be working with SAFARI Montage K-12 partner districts to develop and implement effective digital curriculum, including facilitating leadership discussions of district needs, vision and requirements for digital curriculum; presenting districts with best practices and potential models for digital curriculum; connecting district with thought leaders in digital ecosystem and curriculum design; and more. Her first day with the company will be Monday, June 13, 2022.

Nicole O'Brien brings considerable experience and knowledge of K-12 public education as well as education technology to SAFARI Montage. In her most recent role, Nicole served as an Account Services Manager for Education Networks of America (ENA) and before that worked as the Technology Integration Coordinator for Sharon Public Schools (MA) and the Application Integration Support at Newton Public Schools (MA). As the Manager of Customer Engagement, Nicole will work with K-12 school districts throughout the Northeast United States to find the best ways to solve their digital instruction challenges using the SAFARI Montage platform.

"The addition of this fabulous foursome of edtech leaders will help SAFARI Montage strengthen our vision and commitment to advancing the possibilities for digital teaching and learning in K-12 classrooms," stated Tim Beekman, President & Co-Founder, SAFARI Montage.

