Black Knight Originations Market Monitor: Despite a Plateau in Rates, Mortgage Production Fell Again in May, With Rate Locks Down Across All Loan Purposes

Black Knight's Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices tracked a rise in conforming 30-year rates entering May, which cleared 5.5% before pulling back to finish the month at 5.34%, down 7 basis points from April

Despite the leveling off in rates, overall lock volumes fell another 4.8% from April, with monthly declines seen across both rate/term (-23.6%) and cash-out (-11.9%) refinances

While purchase volumes fell 2.3% from April and were flat year-over-year, looking at lock counts – to exclude the impact of home price appreciation on volume – shows purchases down 8.5% from last May

While struggling under high home prices, lack of inventory and a higher rate environment, purchases now make up the largest share of rate locks (82%) since Optimal Blue began tracking the data in 2018

Government-backed FHA and VA locks captured additional market share from conforming products, a trend also likely reflected in the decline seen in the average loan amount

Borrower credit scores fell in May, led by another steep drop in cash-out refinance credit scores, which are now below 700 on average, down 20 points in the last three months and 33 points year-over-year

"At the start of May, it seemed mortgage interest rates would continue their upward climb and, indeed, rates did rise above 5.5% before pulling back some 20 basis points," said Scott Happ, president of Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight. "Ultimately, our OBMMI daily interest rate tracker showed 30-year conforming offerings finishing the month at 5.34%, down 7 basis points from last month. Still, despite this plateau in rates, rate lock volume continued to slide in May, with declines seen across all loan purposes."

The month's pipeline data showed overall rate locks down 4.8% month-over-month, with rate/term refinance lending activity down another 23.6% from April to mark an 89.9% year-over-year decline. Cash-out refinance locks also fell (-11.9%) and are now down 42.2% since last year. The combined decline in refinance locks pushed the refi share of the market down to just 18%, the lowest point on record since at least January 2018, when Optimal Blue began tracking the metric. Purchase lock volumes were down 2.3% from April and were flat year-over-year. However, when looking at lock counts to exclude the impact of home price appreciation on volumes, purchase locks were down 8.5% year-over-year in May. Government loan products gained market share as FHA and VA lock activity increased at the expense of agency volumes, a trend also likely reflected in the decline seen in the average loan amount from $362,000 to $359,000. Average credit scores also fell in May, led by another steep drop in cash-out refinance scores, which are now below 700 on average, down 20 points in the last three months and 33 points year-over-year.

"The month's data shows a market struggling under the weight of significantly higher rates than Americans have enjoyed for the better part of the last three years," Happ continued. "We've seen rate/term refinance activity essentially evaporate and cash-out activity is now suffering as well. While there is volume pressure across the board due to rising rates, purchase volumes are holding up the best and are now driving 82% of all origination activity. Lenders are now more reliant on the purchase market for origination volumes than they have been in 20 years. Meanwhile, the trifecta of low inventory, high prices and climbing rates that has created the least affordable housing market in 16 years continues to create headwinds for precisely that segment."

Each month's Originations Market Monitor provides high-level origination metrics for the U.S. and the top 20 metropolitan statistical areas by share of total origination volume. Much more detail on May's origination activity can be found in the full Black Knight Originations Market Monitor report, located here.

