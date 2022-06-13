Brother International Corporation Expands INKvestment Tank Color Inkjet All-In-One Printer Series Offering Its Fastest Inkjet Print Speeds Ever

Brother MAXIDRIVE Inkjet Technology offers increased speeds, durability and superior prints, the perfect partner for small businesses and the home office

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation today introduced the newest models in its INKvestment Tank lineup, including the MFC-J5855DW, MFC-J6555DW and MFC-J6955DW INKvestment Tank Color Inkjet all-in-one printers. With up to 1 year of ink in box1 and easy-to-change cartridges, these new models are also built with Brother MAXIDRIVE Inkjet Technology, providing you and your business with hassle-free printing and the next generation of inkjet printing technology.

Features of the new INKvestment Tank Color Inkjet All-In-One Printer Lineup include:

Reduced ink replacement and up to 1 year of ink in-box 1 : Set it up, get printing and forget about ink replacement, with up to 1 year of ink included in box 1 . Boost productivity with fast print and scan speeds and versatile paper handling options, including 11"x17" printing, copying, scanning and fax capabilities 2 , a 50-page capacity automatic document feeder 3 , and 100-sheet multipurpose tray.

The next generation of inkjet printing technology with Brother MAXIDRIVE Inkjet Technology: A re-engineered print head to help minimize print head degradation and maximize print speeds versus previous generations, all while delivering high-quality print results. Built for durability and uniform printing – even with long-term use – these Brother printers are ready to be your business partner for years to come.

Flexible connection options: Flexible connection options mean you can work seamlessly. Connect quickly to your wireless network through built-in dual band wireless (2.4GHz / 5GHz) 4 , Wi-Fi Direct®, connect via Ethernet, or even to a single computer through USB. Download the Brother Mobile Connect 5 application to your mobile device for easy product set up, print and scan on-the-go capabilities, ongoing machine maintenance and more.

Advanced security and eco-friendly features: Triple Layer Security features help safeguard sensitive documents and securely connect to your device and network while printing – critical for today's business environment. These powerful printers are also extremely energy efficient – they are ENERGY STAR® and EPEAT® Silver certified. Optional Eco Mode and Ink Save Mode help reduce power consumption and ink use, plus automatic duplex printing saves paper and reduces costs for your business.

Worry-free printing: Brother Genuine Ink & Toner provides vivid images and crisp text, for high-quality, worry-free printing for your business or any task at hand. Brother Genuine Ink is specifically engineered and tested to perform to the highest standards, helping deliver reliable smudge and smear-free printing, while extending the life of your print head.

"The way our customers work has changed and our printer technology is changing with it. Today's workplace can be at home, at an office or almost anywhere on the go. Users expect speed, hassle-free convenience, and a seamless experience," said Mark Hoffman, Director, Product Marketing and Product Development, B2C Printing at Brother. "Our newest series of printers are made to provide entrepreneurs and businesses of every size a custom feel while delivering on the core needs of their printer - speed, high quality output and cost-effective supplies without the hassle of inconvenient last minute supply runs."

In addition to the MFC-J5855DW ($299.996), MFC-J6555DW ($329.996), and MFC-J6955DW ($429.996) INKvestment Tank Color Inkjet all-in-one printers, Brother also launched the MFC-J5340DW ($249.996) Inkjet all-in-one printer and the MFC-J5955DW, the first ever color inkjet in the Brother Workhorse Series sold through Brother Gold Authorized partners. The models provide the performance you need at an attractive price fit for a small business, while addressing mixed fleets for a more business and corporate home environment. Adding to the Brother benefit of Triple Level Security, both the MFC-J6955DW and MFC-J5955DW have also passed the strict security of Keypoint Intelligence-Buyers Lab (BLI) Printer and MFP Security Validation Testing for device penetration to ensure protection against vulnerabilities in the device firmware / OS, ports, print protocols, embedded web page, connectivity avenues, and other areas.

With flexible connection options, intuitive functionality, versatile paper handling with the ability to print, copy, scan and fax up to 11"x17" (depending on the model), these printers are the perfect partner for your business powered by Brother MAXIDRIVE Inkjet Technology. The new Brother INKvestment Tank series all-in-one printers and new Inkjet all-in-one printer are the perfect partner for businesses of all sizes.

For more information about the new Brother INKvestment Tank inkjet all-in-one printers, please visit Brother-usa.com/inkvestment-tank/business.

For more information on the Brother inkjet all-in-one printers, please visit Brother-usa.com/home/printers-fax/inkjet-printers.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

