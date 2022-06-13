CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Ironnet Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 21, 2022

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Ironnet, Inc. ("Ironnet") (NYSE: IRNT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between September 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Ironnet, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Ironnet includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly- issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (iii) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 21, 2022

Aggrieved Ironnet investors only have until June 21, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

