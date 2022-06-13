VetriScience® Composure™ is Title Sponsor of 'Live's Pawfect Match' Pet Week on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

WILLISTON, Vt., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodScience®, LLC's popular pet calming supplement VetriScience® Composure™ is the title sponsor of 'Live's Pawfect Match' pet week which starts today, Monday June 13, on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the nation's #1 daytime talk show.

The VetriScience Composure line of calming supplements for dogs are fast-acting and clinically shown to have calming effects for up to eight hours. (PRNewswire)

All week long, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is dedicated to furry friends around the country as Ripa and Seacrest welcome experts to share advice for adopting cats and dogs. Other segments throughout 'Live's Pawfect Match' week will focus on pet care, pet health, and how to prepare a home for a new pet.

VetriScience® Composure™ is a leading behavioral health supplement that helps calm dogs and cats when they experience separation anxiety, thunderstorms, fireworks, routine changes, traveling, vet or grooming visits, or crowds. The Composure™ line of chews for dogs begin working within 30 minutes and have been clinically shown to have calming effects for up to eight hours.

During 'Live's Pawfect Match' week viewers can enter a "Live with Kelly and Ryan" online contest for a chance to win $5,000 from VetriScience® and a one-year supply of VetriScience® supplements valued at $1,000.

Visit kellyandryan.com to find local listings and enter the VetriScience® contest.

