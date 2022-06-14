Demesmin and Dover Launches New Website

Demesmin and Dover Law Firm adds new pages, features, and services to the website in order to better serve the clientele and the community.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demesmin and Dover law firm, a personal injury firm founded by Jeremy Dover and Victor Demesmin Jr. is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, youraccidentattorneys.com The redesign was done so that clientele and the community can have better access to resources, information, and more. The new site features additional pages, new services which the company provides, and more information on the company as a whole.

The site features a few new pages and easier navigation menus. The redesign of the site will make users' experience on the site much simpler. The front page links to all other points on the site and allows for easy access to exactly what a user is searching for. Not to mention the site features new pages which allow people to see what the company has been doing and get a better sense of who they are.

"When I created the site it was all about finding a balance of showing who we are as a company creatively and delving into all the parts of personal injury law that we handle here at the company." said Digital Marketing Director Ariel Tilayoff. "The firm's site now really shows the community and clientele what we are all about." says founding partner Jeremy Dover. Victor Demesmin Jr, another founding partner says "We needed a site that encompassed all things our brand stands for and allow people to see and understand that. With the addition of the new pages it seems as though those things became more clear."

Demesmin and Dover Law Firm has invited visitors to explore the new website. Go have a look at the new add-ons to the site as well find new pieces of information provided.

About Demesmin and Dover PLLC

Demesmin and Dover law firm is all about supporting the community in our home of South Florida. We treat everyone here as our people, family, and future. The difference between us and other personal injury law firms is we care more about helping you and your loved ones, because to us, it is personal.

Call Now at 866-954-MORE (6673) or visit us on our website at https://youraccidentattorneys.com

