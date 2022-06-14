Moomoo Named Top 10 Stock Trading App in the U.S. by AppsHive

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the professional investing app offering zero-commission trading, recently has been named as one of the Top 10 Stock Trading Apps in the United States by AppsHive, the first platform to build a comprehensive index of apps and games from around the world.

The AppsHive rankings are based on deep analysis and research, with apps evaluated on the basis of usability, performance, user interface and user experience among other factors. AppsHive further indexes apps by profession, location and category with the mission of connecting app owners to the right app users—and helping consumers around the globe avoid decision fatigue, compare apps side by side and discover which apps are the best fit for their needs, device and preferences.

"The moomoo team is honored to be named among the top ten stock trading apps in the U.S. by AppsHive, who shares our commitment to putting informative, useful tools into the hands of our respective users," Keith Chan, the Chief Executive Officer of moomoo, said. "Our mission at moomoo is to help investors trade like professionals and improve their trading techniques over time. We greatly appreciate this recognition of our efforts from the app marketplace."

The moomoo app was designed to support experienced investors identify stocks and make trading decisions faster—and based on better information—than ever before, and is powered by comprehensive professional-grade tools, real-time data, and fully integrated social functionalities.

Moomoo offers its platform on PC, mobile and iPad, with tools that can sync up on the three screens with key features as described below –

Longer trading session hours than competing platforms. Moomoo supports 16-hour trading session a day including pre- and post-market hours, which enables its users to "trade like a pro" by buying, selling or trading within the app from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m EST.

Better, faster tools for better, faster trading decisions. The moomoo app interface supports placing an order in less than one second (0.0037 seconds) and opening an account online in just a few minutes. Once signed up, users have access to best-in-class analytic tools that compare performance indicators of stocks across their financial, technical and fundamental aspects, as well as provide 24/7 global, real-time financial news, including from world-renowned financial media including Dow Jones and Benzinga.

Access to global markets. Users are able to invest in more than 10,000 securities globally, from a single platform. moomoo and its brand affiliates currently hold a total of 50 licenses and qualifications (including approvals-in-principle) in global mainstream financial markets such as the United States, Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong SAR.

"Amid market volatility and changing trends, investors have been clear: in order to make good decisions, they need the right data, tools and community at their disposal to be sure they're making the right choices for their portfolio," added Keith. "As the moomoo community grows broader and deeper, all 18 million investors in our extended network will be empowered to make better decisions."

About Moomoo Inc.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Moomoo Inc. is a company that offers a professional trading platform and access to commission-free trading* through Futu Inc. With advanced research tools, free in-depth market data, and one of the most active online trading communities, the moomoo app empowers individual investors to trade like a pro. In the United States, moomoo's securities services are offered by Futu Inc., a licensed broker dealer regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Futu Inc. is also a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Funds enrolled through the Futu Bank Sweep Program are also protected by the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for up to $1M. For more information about moomoo, please visit the company's official website www.moomoo.com.

*commission-free trading is available only to U.S. residents trading in the U.S. markets.

