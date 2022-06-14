Ochsner Hospital for Children named #1 in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report for the second year in a row  

Pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, pediatric gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, and pediatric orthopedics programs named among nation's best

NEW ORLEANS , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ochsner Hospital for Children has been named #1 in Louisiana in the new Best Children's Hospitals for 2022 – 23 rankings published online today for the second consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report – the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. Ochsner Hospital for Children was also recognized as a national leader in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, pediatric gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, and pediatric orthopedics in the new rankings. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner Hospital for Children as a national healthcare leader since 2017.

Dr. William Lennarz, MD, System Chair of Pediatrics, Ochsner Hospital for Children said, "Ochsner Hospital for Children is a proven pioneer and leader in providing innovative and high-quality care to kids across the state of Louisiana. Through our unwavering commitment to always putting patients first, Ochsner Hospital for Children continues to be the top destination for pediatric care in our region."

The 16th annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the United States in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology & lung surgery and urology.

U.S. News & World Report introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. The rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on pediatric hospitals in the United States and rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

"To be named one of the best Children's Hospitals in the country and the best Children's Hospital in the state of Louisiana exemplifies our commitment to sustained excellence," said Warner L. Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health. "This incredible honor is a testament to our physicians, nurses and all our multidisciplinary care teams' dedication to clinical excellence and passion for delivering exceptional care to our smallest patients every single day."

With a footprint spanning the state of Louisiana and into Mississippi, Ochsner Hospital for Children brings high quality pediatric care close to home, reducing barriers to healthcare – a key component of Ochsner's 10-year vision to transform Louisiana into a healthier state by 2030. Ochsner Hospital for Children has a dedicated pediatric emergency department in New Orleans is growing with new pediatric specialties anticipated to come online and more than a dozen new providers slated to join the team this year.

Ochsner Hospital for Children has offered exceptional pediatric care for 80 years. Ochsner Hospital for Children offers the only pediatric heart and liver transplant program in the state, serving over 76,000 children every year with more than 150 physicians specializing in more than 30 pediatric specialties and sub-specialties. Its flagship facility is in New Orleans, with subspecialty clinics across Louisiana and in Mississippi.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children's hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies. It has more than 34,000 employees and over 4,500 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 40 hospitals and more than 300 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2021, Ochsner Health treated more than 1 million people from every state and 75 countries. As Louisiana's top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

