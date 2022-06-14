San Diego Loyal SC Announces Strategic Partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, San Diego Loyal Soccer Club announced a strategic partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort, San Diego's premier luxury hotel and world-class gaming destination. Anchoring the partnership, Sycuan is the entitlement sponsor of the newly renamed "Sycuan Endline Suites" at Torero Stadium. The all-inclusive premium seating area is located on-field along the east endline and offers an up close and personal view of game action. The partnership also includes a season-long "Golden Goal" contest.

"We are thrilled to team up with a world-class organization and local institution in Sycuan Casino Resort," SD Loyal President Ricardo Campos said. "Sycuan has long been a staple of the San Diego community and we look forward to providing a unique and memorable matchday experience for our fans."

"We are excited to announce our new partnership with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club as the exclusive casino sponsor," said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "Sycuan's commitment to the community runs deep and anytime we are able to get involved with our local sports teams, we always jump at the opportunity. We are proud to support such a talented and up-and-coming team and can't wait to see all of the great things they accomplish during their 2022 season."

Sycuan Endline Suites

Located on-field along the east endline, the Sycuan Endline Suites will be home to an up close and personal view of game action during SD Loyal home matches at Torero Stadium. Sycuan Endline Suite ticket holders will enjoy an all-inclusive experience, including food and beverage, plus premium parking. Group outings for the Sycuan Endline Suites can be booked by calling SD Loyal Ticket representatives at (858) 465-GOAL or by emailing tickets@sdloyal.com. For more information visit sdloyal.com/sycuansuites.

Sycuan Golden Goal Contest

Beginning this Sunday, prior to kickoff of every SD Loyal home match, SD Loyal fans will have the opportunity to enter to win a prize, courtesy of Sycuan Casino Resort, by correctly guessing the first SD Loyal goal scorer of the match, including the exact minute of the score. Entries must be submitted prior to kickoff on sdloyal.com/contests.

ABOUT SYCUAN CASINO RESORT

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 38 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO LOYAL SOCCER CLUB

Launched on June 19, 2019, San Diego Loyal SC is a professional soccer team that competes in The USL Championship, the fastest-growing professional soccer league in the world. In just its second season in 2021, San Diego Loyal SC saw record crowds at Torero Stadium (University of San Diego) and secured a playoff spot for the first time in their short history. The club is led by some of the best in sport. Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis is the youngest principal owner in The USL Championship and Landon Donovan, one of the most decorated soccer players in the U.S., leads the technical side as both EVP and Team Manager. Veteran soccer executive, Ricardo Campos, is serving as the club's president. For more information, visit sdloyal.com.

