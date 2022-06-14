TruSight Completes 3rd Annual Assessment of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Zoom Taps Leading Third-Party Risk Data Provider to Validate Its Security and Privacy Controls

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruSight , the financial industry's leading provider of validated third-party risk data, today announced the completion of its latest risk assessment of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. This is the third consecutive year that Zoom has undergone the rigorous TruSight assessment, which validates that the company's controls align with the financial industry's security and privacy standards.

Zoom continues to enhance the security of its communication platform to support the growing needs of its global customers. Aligning with the financial services industry's third-party standards is integral to that effort. Completing the TruSight risk assessment demonstrates Zoom's commitment to achieving the compliance, privacy, safety, and security requirements of its customers in this industry.

TruSight's data platform facilitates the efficient exchange of fully validated risk data between service providers and their customers. The risk assessments are performed once and shared by many, reducing the time and effort spent by both financial service institutions and their vendors. Leveraging TruSight's control validation process can provide the vast majority of due diligence responses for assessments of vendor risk.

For Zoom, completing the TruSight assessment each year removes the need for them to be subjected to multiple bilateral assessments, which in turn accelerates the due diligence process. In addition, it allows Zoom to increase customer assurance. For Zoom's customers, the universally adopted TruSight methodology enables them to gain greater visibility into supply chain risk. By utilizing TruSight's methodology and Zoom's Customer Security Assurance Package (CSAP), a customer can absorb and review Zoom's ever-evolving security posture quickly and eﬃciently.

"Security and privacy are paramount at Zoom, and inform all our activities and innovations," said Sandra McLeod, Head of Security Assurance at Zoom. "We want users to trust our platform, and having TruSight's risk assessment of security controls enable our customers to gain greater visibility into their use of Zoom."

"Zoom is a leader in the industry, and their commitment to delivering a high level of security for their users is admirable," said Patrick Eannotti, Director of Third Party Engagement at TruSight. "We are thrilled that they continue to partner each year with TruSight to assess their risk level, making it easier for them to meet customer expectations and win customer trust."

About TruSight

TruSight, an industry-initiated utility, is the leading provider of comprehensive, validated third-party risk assessments. Developed and backed by five of the largest global financial institutions, including American Express , Bank of America , JPMorgan Chase , BNY Mellon , and Wells Fargo , the TruSight methodology combines best practices and standardization to deliver the highest quality data, enabling businesses to gain greater visibility into supply chain resilience.

