Betterment Survey Sees Rising Interest in Socially Responsible Investing, More Room for Education

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socially responsible investing – also known as ESG (environmental, social, governance) investing – has experienced exponential growth over the past few years. This category of investing focuses on companies whose products and services pass screening criteria for environmental sustainability or commitments to social good. According to data from Morningstar, U.S. sustainable funds netted nearly $70 billion in 2021, a 35% increase over 2020's high-water mark. Yet, despite record-setting fund flows and rising consumer interest, ESG investments are not in the portfolios of every investor.

A new survey from Betterment, the largest independent digital investment advisor in the U.S ., found that while many respondents had some level of interest in ESG investments, a large education gap still remains. The new report, "Retail Investors and ESG: Assessing the Landscape" polled 1,000 U.S. investors to examine their level of understanding in ESG investments, what are the drivers of investing in the category, and the role employers and advisors play in educating individuals about this rapidly growing sector.

Key findings of the report include:

Many respondents are already invested - or interested in investing - in ESG. However, there is still an education gap when it comes to ESG-themed investments

Employees want more from their HR/benefits teams - including the option to invest sustainably.

Advisors have the potential to drive more ESG investment optionality

"In the face of climate change, political activism and a more acute understanding of corporations' impact, American investors are increasingly engaged in the companies they support. One way this has come to life is the rise of ESG investing," said Boris Khentov, SVP Product Strategy & Sustainable Investing at Betterment. "It's encouraging to see so many respondents already invested in ESG funds that reflect their values, but those on the sidelines also represent a huge opportunity as they become more educated. At Betterment, we're committed to closing the knowledge gap and driving awareness of ESG investment offerings."

METHODOLOGY

An online survey commissioned by Betterment was presented to a group of potential respondents. A total of 1,000 respondents completed the survey, which was conducted by Schlesinger Group, an independent research company.

The survey collected a representative sample of U.S. respondents who have any kind of investment with the exception of only having a 401(k). All were invited to take the survey via an email invitation. Panel respondents were incentivized to participate via the panel's established points program.

Findings and analysis are presented for informational purposes only and are not intended to be investment advice, nor is this indicative of client sentiment or experience.

About Betterment

Betterment LLC ("Betterment') is the largest independent digital investment advisor, offering investing and retirement solutions alongside their everyday services for spending and saving. Since 2010, Betterment has had one mission: to make people's lives better with easy-to-use, personalized investment solutions. Using cutting-edge technology, they empower hundreds of thousands of customers to manage their money – for today, tomorrow, and someday – with expert advice; automated money management tools; and tax-smart strategies designed to keep taxes low. Learn more www.betterment.com.

