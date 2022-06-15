Electrify Expo Sees Significant Growth at First 2022 Stop in Long Beach, CA

Major Footprint Expansion, Exhibitor Increase, and High Consumer Interest are Positive Signs for North America's Largest Electric Vehicle Festival

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric vehicle festival ( www.electrifyexpo.com ), has solidified its place as the premier destination for electric mobility companies and consumers ready to participate in the EV revolution. In its second year, Electrify Expo continues to break growth records in multiple areas, proving that its festival format is how consumers want to experience electric vehicles in a pressure-free environment. Data from Electrify Expo's Long Beach stop shows significant growth across the board after the first of five Electrify Expo events on the 2022 calendar.

Interest among electric mobility exhibitors at Electrify Expo is up 80 percent between 2021 to 2022, with a total of 125 exhibitor booths in Long Beach, June 3-5. Overall footprint size doubled to more than 1M square feet of festival and exhibit space, and attendance was up nearly 40 percent from 2021. Moreover, 'Industry Day,' which is Electrify Expo's B2B event, ushered in over 80 Million estimated impressions across some of the media's most prominent publications.

Electrify Expo produced more than 25,000 demo rides. Test rides were available on all types of vehicles, including e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-scooters, e-skateboards, electric unicycles, and three-wheelers from ElectraMeccanica and Arcimoto. Several of the world's leading electric car brands were on display and providing demo rides, including Volkswagen, Kia, Toyota, Volvo, Lucid, Polestar, Lexus, BMW, and more.

"Electrify Expo is a significant part of our multi-city, experiential marketing strategy to connect with self-identified e-curious consumers on moving from traditional gas engines to EV. We quickly recognized that these attendees need very little convincing to make the switch," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "The number of consumers that came through our booth to see our new Niro and test drive EV6 brings many new owners further down the road toward Kia EV purchases."

The average age of Electrify Expo attendees landed in the sweet spot of 35-49 years of age and spent, on average, four or more hours at the event. The majority of attendees came from Los Angeles County, but the event piqued the interest of consumers far and wide. San Diego County, Orange County, and Santa Barbara County were well represented, as were neighboring states like Arizona and Nevada.

"The electric vehicle transition is happening now," said BJ Birtwell, Electrify Expo Founder, and Executive Producer. "Electrify Expo has quickly become the de facto experiential platform for the industry connecting electric vehicle brands to highly engaged consumers & shoppers. As we continue to expand into more cities, we naturally shift more and more momentum towards electric vehicles of all types."

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

