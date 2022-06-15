Galleher Announces Partnership with Building Homes for Heroes

--West Coast's largest flooring distributor helps non-profit in renovation of homes for injured veterans--

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galleher LLC, the largest flooring distributor on the west coast and third largest in the United States, announced a partnership with Building Homes for Heroes, a national non-profit organization that recognizes the tremendous sacrifices of men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces by supporting the needs of severely wounded or disabled soldiers and their families. The organization strives to build or renovate quality homes and gift the homes to severely injured veterans nationwide, mortgage-free.

Galleher will be donating its signature GemCore flooring to be used in new and modified homes for injured veterans. GemCore is Galleher's line of resilient flooring that has the beauty of hardwood or stone but is waterproof, scratch resistant, and easy to maintain.

"As a veteran myself, recognizing and giving back to injured veterans is a cause that is extremely important to me and my colleagues at Galleher," said Ted Kozikowski, President and CEO of Galleher. "Our company is in a unique position to provide GemCore resilient flooring for use in new and refurbished homes for the injured veterans. Our floors are water and scratch resistant, so they will maintain their beauty with minimum care."

"We are thankful for everyone at Galleher for their partnership to provide resilient flooring to our veterans' homes," said Andy Pujol, Founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heros. "The support of companies like Galleher and its high-quality GemCore flooring products enable our organization to help more injured veterans in need and support them as they begin to rebuild their lives."

About Building Homes for Heroes

Counting 15 consecutive years of record-setting growth, Building Homes for Heroes® builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization is strongly committed to building better and brighter lives and supporting the brave men and women who were injured while serving our country. The organization has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for six straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. It's our honor to support the men and women who have loyally and courageously served our country. To learn more, visit www.buildinghomesforheroes.org .

About Galleher LLC

Galleher LLC, founded in 1937 and based in Los Angeles, is an industry leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. Galleher, including its commercial division Galleher Commercial, is one of the top three wholesale flooring distributors in the U.S. with 400+ employees and 36 locations across seven states. For more information, visit www.galleher.com .

