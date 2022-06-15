Vipergen and LEO Pharma Partner for DNA Encoded Library (DEL)-Based Drug Discovery for Dermatology Indications

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipergen, a leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies, announced today a multi-target drug discovery partnership with LEO Pharma focused on novel treatments for dermatology indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vipergen will apply its high-fidelity DNA-encoded library (DEL) screening technologies, including its new in-living-cell DEL platform, to discover novel small-molecule compounds that bind to selected LEO Pharma targets. LEO Pharma will select hits for potential development into innovative drugs for dermatology applications. LEO Pharma will retain exclusive rights to globally commercialize any products resulting from the collaboration. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Driving our mission to rapidly bring better treatments to people with skin conditions, we continue to explore ways to discover novel small-molecule compounds for innovative and challenging targets while shortening development timelines," said Thorsten Thormann, Vice President of Research & Early Development at LEO Pharma. "Partnering with Vipergen gives us access to the only technology capable of screening DEL libraries inside living cells, under physiologically relevant conditions. We look forward to a productive partnership."

"We are very pleased to partner with LEO Pharma in its mission to develop first-in-class and best-in-class treatments for the millions of patients around the world suffering with psoriasis, eczema, acne, skin infections, and other serious skin conditions," said Nils Hansen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Vipergen. "We look forward to applying our full suite of DEL screening technologies to accelerate and advance LEO Pharma's efforts to discover novel, high-quality small molecules for development into innovative new treatments."

About Vipergen ApS

Vipergen is a world-leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies and is the first and only company capable of screening DELs inside a living cell. Vipergen provides its proprietary suite of leading-edge DEL technologies through funded discovery partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including top pharmaceutical companies in the U.S., EU, and Japan. For more details about Vipergen and the YoctoReactor® (yR), Binder Trap Enrichment® (BTE), and Cellular Binder Trap Enrichment® (cBTE) drug discovery technology platforms, please visit www.vipergen.com.

