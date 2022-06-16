AdTheorent Travel Advertising Trends Report Shows More than Half (57%) of 2022 Travelers Consider Themselves "Revenge Travelers" and 83% Plan to Splurge on Travel Expenses this Year

AdTheorent/Harris Poll Survey Data Shows That the Majority of Travelers Use Their Digital Devices to Research and Book Travel and that Advanced, Tech-Forward Approaches to Advertising Creative Have High Success at Driving Consumer Actions

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ("AdTheorent" or the "Company) (Nasdaq: ADTH), a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, today announced results from the AdTheorent Advertising Trends Report (now available for download here), based on research conducted online on behalf of AdTheorent by The Harris Poll among more than 2,000 U.S. adults. The AdTheorent Report identifies key trends related to consumers' interaction with digital advertising during the travel journey, as well as the importance of proper targeting and ad relevance. Advertisers should note that relevant or tailored ads create brand equity for a travel company and drive increased visitation to travel destinations.bConversely, irrelevant ads can have the opposite effect, causing consumers to have a less favorable opinion of the travel company, and making them less likely to visit a destination.

According to the U.S Travel Association, total travel spend in April of 2022 was $100 billion, 3% above 2019's pre-pandemic levels. In fact, AdTheorent's research found that consumer interest in travel may be at an all-time high with 57% of 2022 travelers considering themselves revenge travelers, classified as people making up for lost time traveling due to 2+ years of travel restrictions/limitations caused by the pandemic. Additionally, with more than 4 in 5 2022 travelers (83%) planning to splurge on travel expenses this year it is a critical time for travel marketers to gain consumer mindshare and wallet-share. AdTheorent's Report examines the impact of various immersive advertising creative formats in researching and booking travel, transportation and lodging, as well as consumer booking timeframes. Additionally, the Report highlights emerging travel styles, preferred payment methods, key motivators and considerations for travelers when evaluating vacation destinations, as well as holiday travel research and booking trends.

DIGITAL DEVICES LEAD THE WAY: Digital dominates the travel journey and the majority of travelers have booked a vacation because of ads, with digital ads proving most effective

A majority of travelers overall (defined as those who have been on a vacation that required at least one overnight stay) use digital devices to research (82%) and book (77%) their trips, and they are using digital devices for everything from lodging to activities

Over two thirds of travelers (69%) have booked a vacation that required at least one overnight stay as a result of an ad they saw, and more than half (53%) have been motivated to book by digital ads; 24% have been motivated by digital ads including a coupon or special offer and 23% have been motivated by digital ads that are personalized.

Types of ads, by device or medium, that motivate consumers to engage:

TAILORED ADVERTISING WORKS: Relevant and personalized ads drive positive opinions and bookings:

Relevant or tailored ads can create brand equity and increased foot traffic at travel destinations, while ads that are not relevant to consumers can have the opposite effect:

ADVERTISING CREATIVE MATTERS: Immersive and engaging digital ad experiences drive action

Advanced, tech-forward approaches to creative have high success at driving consumer action as the majority of travelers surveyed cite various ad formats that would spark action from them, such as researching an advertised destination or considering it for a future trip. At least three quarters of travelers would be likely to take action as a result of seeing various unique creative digital ad formats featuring a travel destination. Actions most likely to be influenced by creative ad format include:

If served a 360-degree video ad (i.e., an immersive and interactive video ad that makes a user feel like they're in the destination and allows them to explore different elements of the destination):

If served a predictive creative ad (i.e., a digital ad that is completely customized specifically for a user, from colors to creative elements and content):

If served a 4-way swipe ad (i.e., an ad that allows the viewer to explore different activities, food options, events and things to do in a destination via swiping within the ad):

NEW TRAVEL STYLES ARE EMERGING: Travelers are interested in new types of travel as well as emerging technologies

Travelers are interested in the following types of travel:

Travelers are also interested the following emerging technologies that can enhance the travel experience:

HOLIDAY TRAVEL: How and when consumers are researching

Digital and online methods lead the way when it comes to researching holiday travel destinations with 77% of holiday travelers saying they typically research their holiday travel online. Resources used to research holiday travel destinations include:

39% Travel booking websites

37% Word-of-mouth (i.e., talking to people who have traveled to my destination)

34% Travel review websites

34% Social media

30% Destination-specific websites

26% Other websites/online resources

19% Destination guidebooks

15% Worked with a travel agent

12% Government agency websites

"AdTheorent's Travel Advertising Trends Report shows that consumer interest in travel has rebounded enthusiastically, and that properly targeted and well-executed digital advertising can be a key driver of consideration and booking for travel brands such as destinations, airlines, cruise lines, hotels, restaurants, attractions and more," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "At AdTheorent, we use privacy-forward machine learning and data science to drive superior digital ad campaign performance for travel brands – measured by tangible business outcomes such as travel bookings, online and offline sales, as well as deep-funnel site actions. We commissioned this research by the Harris Poll to gain consumer-provided insights into travel decisioning and bookings to further inform client strategies and we are excited to share the results."

To view and download the AdTheorent Travel Advertising Trends Report, please visit: info.adtheorent.com/travel-trends

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered Platform A\T powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards) for four consecutive years and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

The AdTheorent Travel Advertising Trends Report Survey Methodology:

These surveys were conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of AdTheorent November 10-12, 2021 among 2,039 US adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,873 are travelers, and May 17-19, 2022 among 2,015 US adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,691 are 2022 travelers and 1,578 are holiday travelers. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact press@adtheorent.com.

About The Harris Poll:

The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963 that is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com

