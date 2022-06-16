America's Diner Collaborates with TikTok Stars on Limited Time Sweet and Savory Meals

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Summertime 2022 and Denny's is the official hotspot for guests wanting to make the most of the season. For a limited time starting June 22, guests can enjoy the deliciousness of summer with three mouthwatering meals from Denny's newest Social Stars Influenced Menu.

Denny's Makes Summer Delicious with the Release of its Newest Social Stars Influenced Menu (PRNewswire)

To sweeten up summer, Denny's collaborated with Dmitri Robinson (@.Meech) and Kelz Wright (@kelz) on the newest addition to Denny's pancake lineup: Shortberry Dream Cakes. These fluffy buttermilk pancakes are topped with vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, shortbread cookie pieces, and strawberry sauce – it's so good you'd be surprised it isn't dessert. To make this meal even better, Denny's is serving up one of the most irresistible flavor combinations – sweet and savory – by pairing the Shortberry Dream Cakes with eggs, hash browns and your choice of bacon strips or sausage links.

Want more mouthwatering deliciousness? Say less. Denny's partnered with The Rapping Chef (@_MRPYREX) and Grace Africa (@Grace_Africa) on the Brisket-It-All Melt. This next-level melt is made up of slow-smoked brisket burnt ends, crispy diced bacon, two eggs, sharp white cheddar, Diner Q sauce and pickles on grilled artisan bread. If all that wasn't enough, the melt is also served with wavy-cut fries.

If you're feeling a bit saucy, then the Brisk-B-Q Melt is for you. It has the same slow-smoked brisket aged as the Brisk-It-All Melt, minus the bacon and eggs, and topped with white cheddar, Diner Q sauce and pickles on grilled artisan bread and with a side of wavy-cut fries. This delectable melt is sure to become the go-to sandwich of the summer.

"As the official restaurant of summer, we've got a ton in store that will take summer to another level for our guests and we're kicking it off with our latest Social Stars Influenced Menu," said John Dillon, Chief Brand Officer of Denny's. "Whether guests want sweet strawberries with our Shortberry Dream Cakes or enjoy a tasty cookout everyday with our juicy Brisket Melts, they can count on Denny's to make this the most delicious summer ever."

These new menu items are the latest installment in Denny's Social Stars Influenced Menu that features meals inspired by 24 popular TikTok creators tapped by the iconic brand to put their own personal spin on new Denny's menu items. These Limited Time Only (LTO) meals will be available at all Denny's locations nationwide starting June 22, and can be conveniently ordered in-restaurant, online at dennys.com or through the new Denny's iOS and Android app.

