JRW Realty's Buyers Acquire $232 Million in Properties in April and May

PASADENA, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a nationwide commercial real estate brokerage, announced that it facilitated the acquisition of approximately $232 million in commercial real estate across 42 properties in April and May on behalf of its institutional buyers. The properties span 1,124,452 square feet of commercial space across 17 states.

Eight multi-tenant and 34 single-tenant properties closed during the two-month span.

Eight multi-tenant and 34 single-tenant properties closed during the two-month span. Transaction highlights included the acquisition of six Walmart Neighborhood Markets in southern and coastal Louisiana. In addition, JRW Realty aided in the purchases of a Pick 'n Save in Sun Prairie, Wisc., a 7-Eleven in La Grange, Ill., a Schnucks in Loves Park, Ill., and the Publix-anchored Point Mallard shopping center in Decatur, Ala.

Nine members of the JRW Realty team partnered with 23 selling brokers across the country to help bring these transactions to fruition on behalf of their clients. Joel Staffilino, president of JRW Realty multi-tenant retail, said the firm's single-tenant net lease and multi-tenant retail teams are dedicated to sourcing net-leased properties tenanted or anchored by necessity-based businesses on behalf of its clients. He added that their successes over the last two months were attributable to the strength of their buyers and to the strong relationships with selling brokers who partner with JRW Realty.

"We remain deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with so many quality firms as we strive to meet the ongoing acquisition needs of our institutional clients," Staffilino said. "Our clients' strong balance sheets, clear acquisition criteria, and streamlined closing processes enable them to close deals in as few as 28 days, making them an attractive destination for selling brokers."

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than 930 properties valued at more than $3.6 billion on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 3-4% according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.

