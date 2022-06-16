Kradle® Announces Expanded Distribution with Pet Supplies Plus Ahead of the 4th of July

MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kradle® Pet Calming Company, the first calming brand focused solely on reducing stress and anxiousness in pets, today announced an expanded distribution with Pet Supplies Plus just in time for the 4th of July, the most stressful day of the year for dogs. Following an exceptionally strong start to the year, Kradle has secured an additional four feet of shelf space in the main aisle of the pet-specialty retailer's health and wellness section. This expansion will allow Pet Supplies Plus Neighbors to choose from an even greater variety of Kradle calming solutions and find the right one for the 4th of July.

Official logo of Kradle calming CBD for dogs. (PRNewsfoto/Kradle LLC, a Coolhouse Botanic) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited for this opportunity to build on our partnership with Pet Supplies Plus and demonstrate our commitment to pet-specialty," said Tim Siedlaczek, Vice President & General Manager of Retail at Kradle. "Pet Supplies Plus Neighbors will be the first try our next wave of innovative delivery methods that help solve canine anxiousness."

Kradle has quickly become one of Pet Supplies Plus's best-selling dog supplement brands since initial distribution in June 2020. "The Kradle brand has helped expand the calming category with innovation and the use of multiple forms. We love how this brand creates products that help our Neighbors deal with stress-driven issues," said Tim Wall, Category Manager, Pet Treats at Pet Supplies Plus.

Kradle's nationwide expansion with Pet Supplies Plus comes at a vital time for Neighbors in search of an effective calming solution for fireworks. The 4th of July leads to a significant increase in runaway dogs, resulting in July 5th being the busiest day of the year at shelters. "Fireworks can be incredibly stressful for pets and wildlife. Efforts to reduce the impact on cats and dogs can greatly reduce the likelihood that pets become lost from their families," said Lindsay Hamrick, Director, Shelter Outreach and Engagement at the Humane Society of the United States.

Pet Supplies Plus Neighbors will now be able to save on Kradle as they stock up for the 4th of July. Kradle recently partnered with Fetch Rewards , the nation's No.1 consumer-rewards app, to give shoppers access to free rewards and other loyalty benefits for purchasing Kradle products from any retailer.

"At Fetch, our mission is to help people have fun and save money. We're thrilled to be expanding our partnerships and offering shoppers even more ways to earn rewards on pet essentials," said Dave Sommer, Chief Customer Officer, Fetch Rewards. "By partnering with Kradle, Fetch is increasing the accessibility to calming solutions during a high-stress time of year for dogs and pet parents."

Kradle's calming products for every dog & any anxious moment can be found in Pet Supplies Plus stores across the U.S.

For more information, visit kradlemypet.com or @kradlemypet .

About Kradle®

Kradle shares your love for dogs. Launched in June 2020, Kradle's mission is to create happier homes for families with pets through superior calming products for every dog and any anxious moment. Kradle believes that when nature, science, and passion work together in harmony, we get the most out of each and every day with our pets. Passionately dedicated to helping dogs lead happier lives, the Kradle difference is in its proprietary BotaniTek™ formulations which work to help dogs adapt to everyday stressors and promote overall calmness, focus, and relaxation.

