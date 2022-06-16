Massage Envy Launches New Vitamin C Facial

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skincare, is pleased to announce the availability of a new offering in its growing line of skincare services: the Summer Vitamin C Facial featuring Jan Marini Skin Research® (JMSR).

The Summer Vitamin C Facial includes Jan Marini's exclusive C-ESTA® Facial Mask. This is a limited time offer while supplies last at participating Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide.

"We are delighted to provide the Vitamin C facial with Jan Marini. Customers and estheticians alike love this new service," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "We are committed to developing new and exciting skin care services that give consumers professional expertise and great products at affordable prices."

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

