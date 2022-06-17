Intact Insurance Group USA LLC to Acquire Specialty Managing General Agent Highland Insurance Solutions

PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Group USA LLC (Intact), doing business under the brand name Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Highland Insurance Solutions ("Highland"), the U.S. construction division of Tokio Marine Highland (TMH), from Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK). Highland is a managing general agent specializing in the builders risk segment of the construction market, and will expand Intact's portfolio of owned distribution assets. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

"The acquisition of Highland is well aligned with our global specialty lines strategy and supports our growth, distribution and outperformance objectives," said T. Michael Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Global Specialty Lines, Intact. "Highland has established itself in providing specialized insurance and adds a complementary offering to the more than 20 specialty lines available to our brokers and customers. We look forward to welcoming the exemplary Highland team, led by Rick Girden and Kaileigh Bowe, to Intact."

Brad Irick, CEO of Tokio Marine Kiln, added: "TMK is pleased that the Highland team is joining a company the calibre of Intact where they will be able to continue to build their business and maximize its potential. I would like to thank Rick and Kaileigh personally for their long-standing commitment to the business and support to TMH and TMK."

Highland will operate as a standalone managing general agent, available to serve the risk management needs of its clients and broker partners through its current select markets, and now additionally though Intact.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions: Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is the marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

