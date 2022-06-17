Protiviti Named a Best Workplace in the Bay Area 2022 by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine

Consulting firm honored as one of 25 Best Large Companies for its employee experience and company culture

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2022 list of Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ by Great Place to Work and Fortune. The list recognizes companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area that are successfully creating a great employee experience for all, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie – regardless of race, gender, age, disability status and role within the organization.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti) (PRNewswire)

"We are very pleased to be recognized as a company where people feel a genuine sense of belonging and pride in what they do," said Tyler Graham, a Protiviti managing director and market leader for its San Francisco Bay Area office. "Protiviti offers a rewarding career in a diverse and supportive environment, including extensive on- and off-the-job training, employee network groups, tuition reimbursement, a robust mentoring program, a flexible work schedule and the opportunity to make an impact."

"As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it's not been easy," said Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research and strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. "Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee and support them in a way that's meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to."

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies are only considered for the Best Workplaces list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

In April, Protiviti was ranked #15 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2022 list, its eighth consecutive year on this list. In 2021, Protiviti was named by Fortune and Great Place to Work as a Best Workplace for Diversity™, Working Parents™, Millennials™ and Women™ and was ranked #14 on Great Place to Work's list of Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™. Protiviti was also named to the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care® list.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photo available upon request.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Protiviti