Dean Omar Branham Shirley Named Finalist for National Law Journal's 2022 Elite Trial Lawyers Awards

DALLAS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP , a Dallas-based firm dedicated to holding corporations accountable when their actions harm hardworking people, has been named a finalist for the National Law Journal's 2022 Elite Trial Lawyers awards based on its work and many successes in products liability litigation.

The firm was selected as a finalist following the National Law Journal's extensive review process of hundreds of submissions.

The firm's most recent courtroom successes include:

$15.6 million wrongful death verdict in Nevada . John Wagner spent more than 50 years working as an electrician and maintained motor starters and controllers manufactured by Eaton Corp. Mr. Wagner never knew those products contained asbestos. He contracted mesothelioma, an always-fatal cancer of the lining of the lungs. verdict inspent more than 50 years working as an electrician and maintained motor starters and controllers manufactured by Eaton Corp. Mr. Wagner never knew those products contained asbestos. He contracted mesothelioma, an always-fatal cancer of the lining of the lungs.

A $26.5 million verdict for a Wisconsin family that lost a grandfather to mesothelioma he contracted during his time working as a steamfitter. Jerry Lorbiecki was exposed to asbestos through his work for Pabst's Milwaukee Brewery in the 1970s.

"It is an exceptional honor to be named a finalist among such other acclaimed legal professionals," said name partner Trey Branham. "And to know that this honor is tied to our work for these two families, whom we were so honored to represent, makes it really special."

The National Law Journal's Elite Trial Lawyer awards are based on repeated success in cutting-edge work on behalf of plaintiffs . The criteria for this prestigious honor include an impressive track record of wins within the past three to five years, performance in significant cases, verdict dollar amount, size of punitive damages penalties, complexity of procedure and others.

American Lawyer Media and the National Law Journal will present the actual awards in each category in an event scheduled for July 14, 2022, at the Mandarin Oriental in New York.

About Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP

Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP, is a nationally recognized trial firm that handles cases across the country for individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries or have died as a result of the irresponsible conduct of others. For more information, visit www.dobslegal.com .

