Sensorium and Arca lead the discussion on the future of music at Sónar

BARCELONA, Spain, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium, a leading metaverse developer that leverages the latest AI-, VR- and blockchain solutions to deliver immersive high-end events and experiences, held a panel on the future of music at the iconic music festival Sónar.

Sensorium and Arca at Sonar+D (PRNewswire)

The panel was led by Sensorium's Deputy CEO and Art Director Sasha Tityanko and Arca – a Grammy-nominee famous for her bold and thought-provoking experiments with genres, music, and visuals as well as collaborations with artist like Kanye West, FKA Twigs, Bjork, and Lady Gaga. Joining them on stage was SVORA – a mysterious incognito electronic music artist, who made his debut performance earlier this year at SXSW.

The discussion was centered around the most prominent trends disrupting the music industry: advances in AI and VR and the emergence of new concepts like virtual artists and generative music. Arca teased her vision of her future metaverse performances and potential collaboration with AI.

The participants gave special attention to the often neglected topic of inclusivity in the metaverse. The metaverse has an enormous potential to raise awareness and provide a safe space for self-expression. Sensorium shared the vision of solving the problem through partnerships with diverse co-creators, adoption of queer avatars and awareness initiatives to develop metaverse that is inclusive by design.

Sensorium Galaxy is now in beta and is set to launch later this year. To ensure that it is a truly open experience, the platform will be accessible through the most widely available interfaces. Users can tune in using VR headsets to get a sense of true immersion, use a PC to access an augmented reality experience, or download the mobile application to watch streams, build unique NPCs and communicate with them.

About Sensorium Corporation:

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse developer that leverages the latest AI-, VR- and blockchain solutions to deliver immersive high-end events and experiences. In the virtual environments of Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, users can reinvent themselves, explore vast worlds filled with activities, ranging from games to mediation practices, socialize with others, and interact with their favorite artists.

To ensure the highest quality Sensorium has brought onboard the world's top VR developers and entertainment legends including Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem's The Night League. The exclusive performances featured in the Galaxy are built in collaboration with chart-topping artists – David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Eric Prydz, among many others.

For more information visit: https://sensoriumxr.com.

About Arca:

Arca is the pseudonym of shapeshifting Venezuelan artist, singer, DJ, performer, and experimental music composer Alejandra Ghersi, one of the most relevant electronic figures of our time. With brutal frankness and daring sincerity, her music and performative acts work to destabilise binaries and resist categorisation, instead proposing a third way that incorporates both playfulness and sensitivity.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844350/Sensorium_Corporation.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation