TTEC Announces Guaranteed Cost Savings Outsourcing Solutions for Improved Customer Experience

Adapt Now to debut today at Customer Contact Center Week in Las Vegas

DENVER, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced the availability of Adapt Now, outsourcing capabilities to drive improved CX outcomes with guaranteed cost savings to businesses.

Adapt Now will be demonstrated today at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas. Details on the new capabilities are available in Booth #111, as well as a detailed workshop today from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. PDT. The workshop will provide an enhanced view of the changing economic environment and its downstream impacts on CX, as well as tangible actions brands can execute quickly to meet customers' expectations.

"Brands are grappling with a host of economic pressures and uncertainties," said Nick Cerise, Chief Marketing Officer, TTEC. "Inflationary economics including staffing and wage pressure are driving up costs while consumer confidence is increasingly shaky. Adapt Now is built on proven methodologies which drive guaranteed cost savings, while improving CX outcomes."

Smart companies are positioning themselves for a prolonged, soft consumer economy. Adapt Now helps brands turn economic uncertainty into opportunity by driving digital engagement to enable operational efficiencies and cost savings. Proven strategies include innovative outsourcing approaches for sales, customer care, back office, fraud prevention, and tech support.

TTEC's strategic Adapt Now methodology rapidly deploys proprietary AI-enabled digital transformation applications to help identify cost savings and CX improvement opportunities across six categories:

Outsourcing expansion and diversification

Geographic diversity

Work from anywhere

Leveraging digital channels

Intelligent automation

Workforce optimization

TTEC's 40-year history of reinventing responsive CX models, including proven approaches to geographic diversity, intelligent automation, emergent digital capabilities, and valuable work from home/remote processes underpin the Adapt Now model.

"These tried and true capabilities will help business leaders increase operational efficiencies and savings while providing customer experiences that build brand loyalty over the long term," concluded Cerise.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at www.ttec.com.

Communications Contact

Tim Blair

Tim.Blair@ttec.com

Investor Relations Contact

Paul Miller

paul.miller@ttec.com

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.