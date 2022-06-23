CHANDRA KEYSER Launches Premiere Collection of Italian Handcrafted Bags

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today designer Chandra Keyser announces the launch of her minimalist luxury and structured bag line. The first collection features five styles from Bucket totes, Crossbody, Clutches and Backpacks all handcrafted in Italy in a family owned factory in Scandicci outside of Florence Italy. "It is my intention to combine my creative passion, appreciation for Italian craftsmanship and diverse professional experience to design, create, offer goods at an attainable price" says Keyser.

Leaving a 7-year marketing career at the NY Stock Exchange, Chandra Keyser decided to follow her passions and pursue to study pattern making handbag school in Florence. Subsequently, she studied independently with two master craftsmen Stefano and Antonio in the hillsides of Mugello region and Impruneta in Northern Tuscany. Inspired by the art, design, and creative energy and appreciation of their effortless approach to fashion and enjoyment of the simple things while living in Cortona Italy.

Chandra Keyser's bold aesthetic focusing on shape and functionality. The design philosophy is a balance of New and Old World. Italian craftsmanship which is traditional, yet sustainable with natural materials. The line is entirely made of high quality calf skin leather and interior is lined with micro-fiber. Price points for signature items from $290 for the Crossbody clutch and $450 for the Structured Tote and the convertible Backpack for $650 available online at www.chandrakeyser.com

Instagram chandrakeyserofficial and Youtube Chandra Keyser Official

View original content:

SOURCE Chandra Keyser