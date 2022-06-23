Derivita Announces Partnership with TCCTA

Derivita is pleased to announce the partnership and consortium agreement with the Texas Community College Teachers Association (TCCTA)

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, Derivita and TCCTA members will be able to easily create, curate, and deliver accessible math assignments and assessments for their students via their preferred Learning Management System (LMS). With Derivita, educators can ensure students master the mathematics that suit their credential or degree requirements. Derivita accomplishes this by providing students with immediate, personalized feedback and the opportunity to meaningfully showcase their understanding- all at a reduced cost for their families and themselves. Derivita provides the right math at the right time for each student.

Institutions and educators who are members of TCCTA can purchase Derivita at a discounted rate as part of the consortium agreement. Educators across the state of Texas can easily integrate Derivita with their preferred LMS in minutes and gain immediate access to Derivita's full suite of tools including: a question library of 60,000+ questions from Algebra to Quantitative Reasoning to Statistics to Calculus, SpotCheck for increasing student engagement, powerful authoring tools, and analytics to track student progress and identify areas for improvement.

"Derivita is excited to work with TCCTA and to help strengthen the math teaching and learning experience for all Texas community college educators and students. TCCTA has been a tremendous partner in helping us communicate our potential impact across the state," stated Devlin Daley, Derivita CEO.

"TCCTA partners with many of the most innovative, creative solutions in higher education. We're proud to include Derivita on the team," said Richard Moore, TCCTA's Executive Director. He noted that "our organization relies on feedback from members when selecting new partners, they're in the best position to recognize products that add genuine quality and value for their programs and their students. The response we've heard from faculty about the Derivita platform has been positive and enthusiastic. We're glad to be able to introduce members to this powerful new resource".

About TCCTA

TCCTA is built with educators from every teaching discipline, as well as counselors, librarians, and administrators. This association has members from all public and independent two-year colleges in Texas and is the largest organization of postsecondary educators in Texas.

About Derivita

Created by the co-founder of Instructure and the Canvas LMS, Derivita is an affordable, all-in-one math powerhouse that allows math educators to easily create, curate, and deliver math assignments and assessments. Derivita provides educators with a digital toolbox complete with a question library of 60,000+ randomized, auto-graded questions covering topics from Elementary Algebra to Quantitative Reasoning to Calculus. Educators can customize their assignments, author their own questions, and engage their students in real-time with SpotCheck. Derivita is available on any learning management system, works with any textbook (including open education resources), and is accessible from any device.

