JDC Group Named as One of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

Annual list by National Association for Business Resources recognizes companies with the most innovative business and HR practices

ATLANTA, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions Company, announced today that it has been named as one of "Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" in 2022 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

Since 2005, JDC Group has earned a national reputation as one of the leading technology workforce solutions providers, helping companies drive successful SAP transformation initiatives by delivering scalable, flexible solutions. A silver partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, JDC Group provides architecture, migration, and implementation programs utilizing highly specialized SAP consultants and practitioners with a focus across multiple industries.

Companies receiving the NABR Best and Brightest recognition were assessed by an independent research firm, with applicants scored on: Compensation, Benefits, and Employee Solutions; Creative, Wellness, and Wellbeing Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement, and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy, and Company Performance.

"We're honored to be recognized as a 'Best and Brightest' company for 2022 and view it as a validation of our ongoing commitment to our employees," said JDC Group President Greg Beyer. "We're able to provide exemplary technology workforce solutions because of our highly skilled teams, so it's a core mission of our organization to ensure their continual job satisfaction, career fulfillment, and wellbeing."

"JDC Group as well as the entire family of Consulting Solutions companies are laser-focused on exceptional HR practices to ensure that we continue to keep top talent with us to support our clients," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "We're excited that JDC Group has received this year's Best and Brightest recognition for its Atlanta operations. Every employee is important to us, and we look forward to continuing to raise the bar in terms of the work environment we create for our teams."

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program. "They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards, and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attract and retain superior employees."

To see all winners of the 2022 Atlanta Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, click here.

About JDC Group

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is one of North America's fastest-growing SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Services providers. JDC Group has earned a reputation among its clients for being a trusted business partner for supporting major SAP transformation programs to drive operational and financial success. With a focus on SAP Advisory, SAP Implementation Consulting, SAP Support, and IT Staffing, JDC Group brings extensive SAP and technology workforce solutions experience to address our customers' business challenges. To learn more visit www.jdc-group.com.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was the recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction.

