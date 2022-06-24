LogicSource Sponsors College of Charleston's Second Annual Women for Women Summit

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource's recent expansion to Charleston County, South Carolina provides our organization with a wealth of opportunities to enhance our services, offerings, and the businesses we serve. But it also offers a unique opportunity to lend our support to a new community and align ourselves with those looking to make a difference. As we establish our new roots in the Lowcountry, LogicSource was proud to be a premier sponsor of this year's Women for Women Summit presented by the College of Charleston School of Business.

At LogicSource, we wouldn't be the company we are today without the strong, powerful women throughout our ranks. Comprised of more than 45% women, with an even higher percentage represented in leadership roles – women have been instrumental in driving our organization forward. LogicSource benefits greatly from a focus on gender diversity, and as a result, we wanted to continue to amplify female leadership voices and showcase Procurement's potential to set the pace for gender diversity in leadership.

"This was an inspiring event that we hope to be a part of in Charleston for years to come," said Jessica Buchok, LogicSource's General Counsel and one of many from LogicSource to participate in this year's event, including Niki Heim - CFO / CAO, Teal Williams - Managing Director, Marketing Sourcing Practice, Malinda Long - Director, Talent Acquisition, Crystal Malin - Managing Director, Sourcing and Procurement, and Adrienne Moreland - Director, Procurement. "Each one of us left the Women for Women Summit feeling a stronger sense of purpose, empowered to take bold new steps, and help each other along our unique leadership journeys."

Created for women by women, the Summit aims to celebrate, elevate, and build connections with women from all industries and backgrounds, and provides a catalyst for those looking to advance in their personal and professional lives. The event highlights women's accomplishments in their fields while sharing the insights, wins, and lessons learned to inspire the next generation of female leaders.

All across the globe, women have been breaking barriers and shattering the glass ceiling. Yet the impact of the pandemic has provided even more evidence of the determination they show every day in navigating a new set of challenges, both at home and in the workplace. It's no surprise that this year's Summit theme was focused around "grit" and the strength of character women have shown as they pursue their career and personal aspirations.

This year's event included a wide range of insightful speakers who are blazing the trail for women in leadership roles, including South Carolina Lt. Governor - Pamala Evette, Lau Acquisition Corporation Founder and CEO - Joanna Lau, 2022 Woman of Courage Award Recipient and South Carolina Ports Authority COO - Barbara Melvin, Nephrom Pharameuctical CEO - Lou Kennedy, and many more.

LogicSource prides itself in aligning our organization with causes that help the communities we serve, from the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, The Boys and Girls Club of America, The Multiple Myeloma Foundation, and more. We are proud to include the Women for Women Summit and the College of Charleston as our most recent partners and look forward to continuing to strengthen our mission of service and support.

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy – procurement as a service. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com .

