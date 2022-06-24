U.S. Conference of Mayors Applauds Final Passage of Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Senate passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the United States House of Representatives today passed this historic gun safety legislation that includes several important firearms' reforms that American mayors have championed for years as well as a significant increase in resources to address mental health needs. In response, United States Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran released the following statement:

"This is a momentous day for the country and for American mayors who have fought for stronger gun safety laws for decades. Too many of our people have died on our streets, in our schools, and at our places of worship. We applaud the bipartisan members of Congress for taking action that will save lives. More must be done, and mayors will continue to advocate for additional policies at the federal, state, and local level, but this legislation is an historic achievement. We thank Senators Cornyn and Murphy for their steadfast leadership and thank House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for quickly moving the bill today. This is not the end of the battle against gun violence, but we have now made real progress that will make our cities safer."

