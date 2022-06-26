Petal Search wins iF Award 2022, signaling its dedication to next-generation search engine

Petal Search aims to provide search services anytime, anywhere

SHENZHEN, China, June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petal Search has been announced as the winner of iF DESIGN AWARD 2022 under the User Experience (UX) discipline.

Petal Search wins iF Award 2022 (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1953, iF Design has become a global symbol of excellent design, and the annual iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most prestigious design awards worldwide.

As a winner of iF award, Petal Search constantly strives to improve the user experience by continuously elevating its services so consumers can enjoy the convenience of a search journey tailored to them.

Making the search experience intuitive and efficient

With the vast number of apps used nowadays, switching between apps and attempting to find specific information can be a hassle. Seeking to address this pain point, Petal Search designed an all-in-one search experience to build better connections between users and the host of information available on their devices.

Instead of having to open individual apps, users can simply fulfil all their tasks within a single app, thanks to Petal Search. Covering over 20 verticals, users can access services from a range of different providers to find whatever they need.

With borders reopening, many also have their mind on traveling. With Petal Search, users can plan every aspect of their trip. Find interesting places to visit, book flights and hotels, and even check out the latest weather conditions, all within Petal Search.

Understanding each individual with the aid of AI

Petal Search is dedicated to continuously elevating its services so that consumers can enjoy the convenience of a search journey tailored to them.

With the help of artificial intelligence technology, Petal Search is able to better understand the intentions of each user and provide them with an enhanced search experience. While saving users the trouble of toggling between pages to find what they are looking for, Petal Search combines local and online search results to optimise each search.

As users continue to use Petal Search, the search engine starts to recognise individual habits, interests, and the context of each user's daily life. Petal Search then predicts what each individual is going to search for and offers recommendations specific to them, ranging from frequently used apps, websites, upcoming tasks.

By displaying interactive and visual content, Petal Search allows users to locate the information they are looking for within the sea of results instantly.

Encouraging exploration and discovery

As Petal Search continues to understand it's users, the search engine encourages them to explore and discover results beyond their initial expectations. That might be providing useful suggestions such as related products to the items they are shopping for, or interesting content related to past searches. Petal Search is able to understand each user's unique language and offer results from different providers.

Commenting on the win, Petal Search UX design team leader said, "We're honoured to receive this award which recognises the innovation we've brought to Petal Search, elevating the all-in-one search experience for consumers globally. The Petal Search team is committed to bringing further improvements and updates to the platform to enhance the experiences for our users, including new features, designs, and security measures."

With the help of Huawei's 1+8+N all-scenario strategy and artificial intelligence technologies, Petal Search is forging an open and inclusive platform with a vast array of content and services. Looking forward, Petal Search will continue to go the extra mile to offer its users the most optimal and enjoyable search journey.

To download and experience Petal Search, please visit: https://bit.ly/3rpGYGY

