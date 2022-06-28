BerniePortal HRIS Announces New Payroll Feature

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During BerniePortal's fifth annual users conference, Weekdays With Bernie , founder and CEO Alex Tolbert announced the launch of the latest feature to its award-winning, all-in-one HRIS– BerniePortal Payroll —a streamlined payroll management solution for the payroll needs of small to midsize businesses that eliminates the need for outsourcing.

With BerniePortal Payroll, users have the ability to implement all aspects of the payroll process from calculating tax withholdings and benefits deductions to populating and processing W-2s.

"BerniePortal's Payroll was intentionally designed with our users in mind. We work with thousands of small and midsize organizations across the country who told us they were looking for a truely all-in-one HR system — so we built one. Our Payroll feature will free up hours of time so they can focus on building the businesses they love," said Tolbert at the announcement.

With BerniePortal Payroll, small to midsize businesses will appreciate these notable features:

Seamless Integration, All-in-One HR: BerniePortal Payroll blends intuitively with all other BerniePortal award-winning HRIS software features to streamline every aspect of the employee lifecycle, from tracking employee hours to benefits and PTO.

Elimination of Third-Party Payroll Providers: BerniePortal Payroll automatically populates employee data, including hours worked, PTO, and benefit deductions to prepare scheduled payroll runs. By eliminating the manual data entry component for each payroll run, BerniePortal Payroll not only saves precious time, but it also improves payroll accuracy. Plus, having payroll as part of the BerniePortal HRIS package is simply convenient.

Accurate Tax Withholding: With BerniePortal Payroll there's no need to worry about compliance with federal regulations since it automatically calculates what each employee is required to pay, no matter where in the US your employees are located.

Unlimited Number of Payroll Runs: For those occasions when you need to schedule pay runs that fall outside of the regular pay schedule, HR can feel satisfied knowing that BerniePortal Payroll will allow them to conduct as many payroll runs as necessary–and with no extra cost!

Access to a Dedicated Support Team: Organizations can feel confident knowing that when questions arise, BerniePortal Payroll's support team is staffed with experienced payroll experts who are eager to provide top-of-the-line support whenever help is needed.

Access to a Robust Library of Resources: As an integral part of BerniePortal, BerniePortal Payroll users can find an abundance of resources to help them navigate through payroll–or anything HR-related for that matter. This comprehensive library is updated regularly with new and relevant content:

Affordable prices: BerniePortal Payroll offers attractive pricing that won't break the bank.

BerniePortal Payroll is so much more than simply a payroll provider; it's part of an all-inclusive experience that begins with applicant tracking and follows the candidate through their entire HR lifecycle.

Learn more about how BerniePortal Payroll can work for your organization, schedule a demo here or visit www.BerniePortal.com .

About BerniePortal

BerniePortal is an all-in-one HR platform that saves time, cuts the paperwork, and helps build better employee experiences. Founded out of healthcare advisory and software company Bernard Health, BerniePortal connects the fragmented HR ecosystem in a comprehensive all-in-one tool, allowing employers to spend less time on administration and more time building the businesses they love. BerniePortal provides solutions for applicant tracking, onboarding, online benefits, PTO tracking, time & attendance, compliance, performance management, and payroll. Learn more at www.BerniePortal.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Bernard Health