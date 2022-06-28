McKim & Creed Hires Orlando-Based Geomatics Business Development Director to Enhance Presence in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McKim & Creed, one of the largest engineering and surveying firms in the U.S., today announced that Matt LaLuzerne, MBA, PSM has joined the firm as its Geomatics Business Development Director focusing on the firm's surveying and geospatial business in Florida.

In this role, Mr. LaLuzerne will be responsible for expanding the firm's Florida coverage, entrance into new markets, and expanding service capabilities with a focus on growing transportation, municipal, federal, utility, architectural, and private development clientele. He will also serve as a technical subject matter expert focusing on process improvement of remote sensing and technology-forward applications.

"Matt brings years of technical knowledge and expertise as well as many industry relationships to McKim & Creed," said Geomatics Regional Manager Chris Bosshart. "We are excited about how he'll help grow our footprint here in Florida."

McKim & Creed Senior Vice President of Geomatics Tom Ruschkewicz said Mr. LaLuzerne's technical expertise is in line with the firm's strategic plan.

"McKim & Creed is committed to creating innovative solutions for our clients by using the latest advanced geospatial technology," Ruschkewicz said. "We are thrilled to have Matt's extensive knowledge of mobile LiDAR, aerial LiDAR, and photogrammetry along with his project experience using this technology to help achieve the needs of our customers."

Mr. LaLuzerne earned a Bachelor of Science degree in geomatics from University of Florida and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an employee-owned engineering and surveying firm with more than 750 staff members in offices throughout the U.S. McKim & Creed specializes in civil, environmental, mechanical, instrumentation, plumbing, and structural engineering; industrial design-build services; airborne and mobile LiDAR/scanning; unmanned aerial systems; subsurface utility engineering; and hydrographic and conventional surveying services for the energy, transportation, federal, land development, water and building markets. www.mckimcreed.com.

