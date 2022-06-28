Runecast partners with SVA Software, Inc.

LONDON and HACKENSACK, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Runecast, a leading provider of patented, predictive analytics for on-premises, hybrid and multi cloud environments, today announced a strategic partnership with SVA Software, Inc., a leading IT infrastructure services provider.

The existing relationship between parent-company SVA GmbH, of Germany, and Runecast is now expanded to include SVA Software, Inc. and further the reach of both companies across North America. The SVA Software portfolio includes mainframe optimization solutions, VMware license assessments, infrastructure analytics, data archival and a disaster recovery runbook. SVA models its business on its software and service solutions scaling to meet the needs of its customers' stages of growth and to assist customers in making sense of the data that their systems produce. Customers therefore gain in-depth insights across their systems, enabling them more control in negotiating the next ELA with a vendor.

"The strength of our partnership with SVA GmbH in Germany made it an easy choice to extend that partnership also to SVA Software, Inc. in North America," said Ched Smokovic, Chief Revenue Officer at Runecast. "Having a channel-first approach to market means that we rely on finding the best local partners to enable Runecast growth."

Runecast has evolved to be the go-to solution for stabilizing and securing mission-critical IT operations ranging from online shopping and banking to emergency call services and air-traffic control. Runecast is an enterprise platform which brings a proactive approach to various areas of hybrid and multi cloud management and protection. Runecast provides automated best practices, actionable insights and proactive monitoring for VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Kubernetes, as well as OS-level support for Windows and Linux. Coverage for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is planned for its July release.

Recently, G2 reviews ranked Runecast a 'High Performer' in the Spring and Summer 2022 G2 Grid® Reports for the categories Security Risk Analysis, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), Vulnerability Scanner, Cloud Compliance and Cloud Security.

"We are happy to add Runecast's unique solution and strength in the VMware space to our portfolio," said Lisa Schwab, VP of Sales and Marketing. "The partnership confirms the commitment in extending an award-winning platform like Runecast to the North American market. Runecast is a perfect complement to SVA's BVQ data analytics platform providing customers with a robust set of solutions to maximize and optimize their IT infrastructures."

The Runecast vision for the future is to stay ahead of the challenges that organizations face in a fast-paced and rapidly changing IT environment, to provide the best possible proactive means of mitigating vulnerabilities and maintaining security compliance and uptime – which aligns well with the SVA approach to business.

About Runecast

Runecast Solutions Ltd. is a leading global provider of a patented solution for IT Security and Operations teams. Forward-focused enterprises like Avast, DocuSign, and Merck rely on Runecast for proactive risk mitigation, security compliance, operational efficiency, and mission-critical stability. Headquartered in London, U.K., Runecast is a Gartner Cool Vendor and has won Computing awards for Cloud Security Product of the Year and Best Place to Work in Digital. For more information, visit www.runecast.com .

About SVA Software, Inc.

SVA Software, Inc. is a 100% subsidiary of SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH, a German company. SVA Software, Inc. was founded in 2016 selling SVA GmbH developed solutions combined with value added services. SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH is the largest privately owned system integrator in Germany in the fields of Datacenter Infrastructure and is the largest global IBM Systems Integrator. The company was founded in 1997 in Wiesbaden, Germany. SVA GmbH now employs more than 2,200 employees at 25 branch offices throughout Germany with a revenue of more than $1.3 Billion (2021) servicing over 3,000 customers worldwide. www.svasoftware.com

