Shiftyy Technologies and Alexis Networks Launch Strategic Partnership to Improve Driver Safety and Reduce Insurance Premiums

PRINCETON, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALEXIS ('Alexis Networks, Inc.'), https://alexisnetworks.com/ , from Princeton – NJ and Shiftyy Technologies, Inc., from New York City – NY, have created a strategic partnership to offer the transportation industry – first in class artificial intelligence, data analytics and predictive driver behavior modeling using telematics data.

Currently, Shiftyy Technologies and Alexis Networks have deployed this solution with DHL service providers with great success. Shiftyy and ALEXIS strategic partnership has achieved amazing results, improving driver behavior, driver retention and driver safety insights unmatched in the current transportation industry. Our results speak for themselves with an overall driver safety improvement rate of 97% across various DHL service provider locations. "We believe that this innovation can revolutionize the fleet management and commercial insurance industry", as mentioned by Klee Walsh Co-founder and COO of Shiftyy Technologies, Inc.

According to Klee Walsh, there are many economic benefits from the Shiftyy + ALEXIS partnership for Fleet Management and for Commercial Insurers:

Reduce overall insurance premium costs by implementing an AI based safety plan.

Reduce maintenance costs, drivers who drive better, reduce the wear and tear of vehicles. This is especially important now that there is a global supply chain shortage of new commercial vehicles.

Reduce costly accidents and damage to vehicles.

Improve driver accountability, by identifying early warning signs of bad driver behavior, employers can engage their drivers early and assure their safety on the road.

Predictive Insights resulting in early prevention. Many fleets are reactive. Our solution is proactive, preventing driver behavior bad events before they happen.

Overall this can save customers $300k to $1.4 million in annual costs per year, depending on events, maintenance and implementation of our solution.

If you're interested in piloting this solution or partnerships, please contact: sales@alexisnetworks.com .

About Shiftyy :

Shiftyy Technologies is an international telematics service provider. Shiftyy is currently headquartered in New York City with customers in the U.S., Europe, and South America. Shiftyy provides a variety of innovative telematics solutions such as fleet management, driver management and vehicle management.

For more information about Shiftyy Technologies, please visit: www.Shiftyy.com .

About ALEXIS :

Alexis Networks ("ALEXIS") is a B2B software solutions provider, and was founded in 2019 offering the One-Click Anomaly Detection Platform to enable Anomaly Detection at the Speed of Business. In 2021, ALEXIS expanded its product offering by using its novel One-Click Anomaly Detection Platform to provide business solutions in multiple industries with exceptional ROI for its customers.

For more information about Alexis Networks, please visit: www.AlexisNetworks.com .

In March 2022, ALEXIS made a formal announcement of its novel technology that uses the combination of Neural Networks and Machine Learning algorithms (MLN2) - making ALEXIS the most advanced unsupervised anomaly detection platform in the world.

According to Rick Parimi, CEO and Founder of ALEXIS , "considering that there is a rush to digital demand that every business operator is experiencing, and that they are being misled to adopt multiple Apps from disparate vendors to deliver Predictive Insights, The One-Click Anomaly Detection Platform from ALEXIS is a one-stop-shop platform for customers across:

Cyber Security – User Behavioral Analytics for Predicting Data Breaches

Healthcare – Provider Patient 360 and Payor Healthcare Claims Fraud Detection

Pharma – Medication Adherence for marketable drugs

Transportation – Driver adherence and behavioral analytics

Supply Chain – Operational Anomaly Detection and Predictive Insights"

Further Rick added that "we have come a long way since we commercialized our technology in 2019. We had challenges along the way such as COVID-19 economic slowdown, but we did not stop making investments in our technology. I am happy that we continued doing so, because we are now getting recognition from our Customers across many industries as well as recognition from industry leading analysts such as Gartner®."

ALEXIS offers pilots that can offer actionable insights within one to three months. Customers do a trial run and see the results for themselves – events, patterns, observations, claims, customer churn, retention and so on. These happy customers then transition to annual contracts. ALEXIS has been growing as a business and winning many customers. ALEXIS continues to grow rapidly and is finding success and winning business ahead of other technology providers.

Discover the Power and Simplicity of ALEXIS AI Solutions

With ALEXIS technology, customers are now able to use any ALEXIS App to solve their Predictive Insights business problem. ALEXIS is committed to giving its customers the best experience.

Contact Jim Fasone, SVP of Business Development and Partnerships at ALEXIS, jim@alexisnetworks.com to learn more about this partnership between Shiftyy and ALEXIS.

