Cascades is ranked 8th in Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-responsible recycling, packaging and hygiene solutions, once again demonstrates its leadership in responsible business practices by ranking 8th on the list of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada unveiled this morning by the media, research and financial information products company, Corporate Knights.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of this prestigious ranking which Cascades entered 15 years ago. Through the years, a team of analysts has developed and refined a methodology for assessing a wide range of performance indicators. This year, 332 Canadian companies with revues superior to one billion dollars were among the organizations evaluated. Not only is Cascades ranked in 8th place, but it also stands out as a leader among its peers in the Packaging category (out of 35 companies evaluated) and is 1st place among its peers in the Containers & Packaging category of the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) (out of 54 companies evaluated).

Among the indicators in which Cascades stands out, we find the percentage of sales tied to eco-friendly products, the representation of women on its board of directors, and the health and safety performance of its employees.

"Year after year, Cascades remains delighted by this recognition. It is a testament to our desire to push the limits of our business practices and to pursue our primary mission: to contribute to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. On their wish list for ranking companies, Corporate Knights team said that all 50 organizations should be committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions following the recommendations of the Science Based Targets initiative. It is a check-off on our list, as our targets were approved in 2021," declared Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cascades.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

