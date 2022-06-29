Conagra Brands Launches Extensive Summer Line-up of New Product Innovation

More than 50 new meals, sides and snacks offer something for every occasion

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is debuting an extensive line-up of new products designed to solve mealtime dilemmas and satisfy cravings. Featuring contemporary flavors, on-trend ingredients and convenient prep methods, the new foods from Conagra Brands span nearly every aisle of the store.

"We're excited for consumers to try our newest offerings," said Burke Raine, president, frozen and refrigerated foods, Conagra Brands. "Food can be inspiring, satisfying, comforting, and nourishing, and we think our debuts for summer 2022 deliver against those qualities."

Frozen for One, Frozen for All

Highlighting Conagra Brands' newest foods is a broad collection of single-serve and multi-serve frozen meals from leading brands such as Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Frontera® and more.

Healthy Choice: No need to order out. Healthy Choice has pizza on the menu; three varieties with restaurant-inspired toppings, savory sauces, and a crust made with cauliflower, wheat, and barley. Single-serve flatbread pizzas include Turkey Pepperoni, Chicken Sausage Supreme and BBQ Seasoned Chicken. Healthy Choice is also adding to their popular collection of Zero single serve bowls with Beef and Broccoli, a beloved Asian meal with a recipe made from zero added sugar, zero preservatives, zero artificial colors and zero artificial flavors.

Marie Callender's : Combo meals are a highlight of many restaurant chain menus and serve as the inspiration behind Marie Callender's new Duos meals. These single-serve meals offer a pair of great tastes, including Chicken Alfredo & Chicken Parmigiana, Meatloaf & Country Fried Chicken, Creamy Pesto Chicken & Four Cheese Ravioli.

P.F. Chang's Home Menu : Popular dishes inspired by the Bistro menu are now available in single-serve bowls. Grab your chopsticks for a taste of Beef & Broccoli, Chicken Teriyaki, Chicken Lo Mein and Chicken Fried Rice.

Frontera: With Hispanic cuisine among the pockets of growth in frozen foods, the authentic taste of Frontera offers a new look and recipe for four single-serve bowls: Chicken Fajita, Carne Asada Burrito, Chicken Verde Burrito and Pork Carnitas Burrito.

Banquet : For hungry appetites seeking bold, QSR-inspired flavors, Banquet's MEGA line truly delivers. Two additions to this collection are a Country Fried Chicken meal and a Bacon Mac & Cheese bowl.

Evol: With a keen eye towards protecting the environment, Evol has become the first brand to introduce single-serve frozen meals that are Carbon free ® Certified Carbon Neutral. The all-new Five Cheese Alfredo Mac with Chicken headlines a collection of eight meals produced in a TRUE certified Zero Waste facility. Other meals that are now Carbon free ® Certified Carbon Neutral include Fire Grilled Steak, Butternut Squash & Sage Ravioli, Chicken Enchilada Bake and Chicken Teriyaki. Learn more about Evol's sustainability initiatives at evolfoods.com.

Bertolli: The top brand in authentic, multi-serve Italian meals 1 , Bertolli is introducing a quartet of Pasta Sides, offering the flexibility to serve as a meal starter, side dish or entrée. Flavors include Cheese Lovers Tortellini, Cheese & Spinach Ravioli, 4 Cheese Ravioli and Herb Gnocchi.

Birds Eye Voila!: With consumers seeking convenient solutions that feel like real cooking, three new Birds Eye Voila! Oven Bake Meals offer the best of both worlds by eliminating prep while offering an infusion of classic and modern casserole flavors. Families can enjoy Chicken Taco, Lasagna with Meat Sauce and Creamy Parmesan Garlic Chicken.

Vegetables for Any Occasion

Birds Eye® continues to imagine new ways to bring frozen vegetables to the table, with flavorful sides appetizers and meal starters. The newest vegetable-based debuts include:

Veggies & Grains: Combining premium vegetables, hearty grains and flavorful sauces, these four new microwaveable dishes are perfect as a side. Flavors include Creamy Pesto, Green Goddess, Buddha and Harvest.

Quick Roasters : Now there's a convenient, hassle-free way to enjoy the texture of oven roasted vegetables in the microwave. Using Birds Eye's new micro-roast bags, you can enjoy Cauliflower, Cauliflower & Broccoli, Red Potatoes and Halved Brussels Sprouts in less than seven minutes.

Rice & Pasta Veggie Sides : With classic sauces and a delectable mix of pasta or rice with vegetables, new Cheddar Cheese Rice & Broccoli and Zesty Marina Rigatoni & Vegetables are the perfect accompaniment to any meal.

Loaded Cauliflower Bites : Cauliflower has been one of the hottest vegetables with 23% menu penetration growth over the past four years 2 . New Loaded Cauliflower Bites are certain to satisfy any cauliflower craving with Bacon Cheddar and Southwest Style flavors.

More Cauliflower: Sweet Chili joins Birds Eye's collection of five flavors of Cauliflower Wings. For a steakhouse-inspired side dish, the new Bacon Cheddar Cauliflower Bake is ready for a seat at the table.

Plant-Based at Every Meal

As more consumers seek plant-based foods, Gardein® continues to expand the brand's Ultimate Plant-Based collection with foods suited for every meal of the day. Chicken wing fans will celebrate the arrival of Gardein's new Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n Wings, available in Buffalo and BBQ style. The Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Spicy Chick'n Filet compliments the Original variety that debuted last year. And plant-based Saus'ge is on the menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Spicy Italian and Bratwurst links are joined by Original and Spicy breakfast patties.

Innovation Throughout Grocery

Bold flavors, premium ingredients and dynamic partners are creating excitement around every corner of the grocery aisles.

Vlasic Sweet and Xtreme Heat Pickle Chips: The iconic pickle maker is turning up the heat with two new flavors of pickle chips. For a sweet and spicy spin on regular dill pickles, try new Vlasic® Sweet Heat Pickle Chips. Ready to take the heat to another level? The spicy, juicy crunch of Vlasic Xtreme Heat Pickle Chips is certain to grab your taste buds' attention.

Swiss Miss: Is the delectable, flavored milk at the end your favorite part of eating a bowl of cereal? Swiss Miss® has collaborated with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ to introduce new Swiss Miss Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamilk™ hot drink mix. The combination of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust, marshmallows and a creamy Swiss Miss base create a delicious beverage experience perfect for any occasion.

Marie Callender's Angus Beef Chili with Beans: A hearty, delcious chili packed with Angus beef and 25g of protein per serving, every spoonful of Marie' Callender's new chili is sure to satisfy.

Beyond these new products, you can find the latest on-trend recipes from Conagra's culinary team at readyseteat.com. Conagra Brands products are readily available at grocery store, mass retailers and through e-commerce channels.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

