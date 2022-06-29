DIGITAL TURBINE, INC. (NASDAQ: APPS) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS)

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Digital Turbine, Inc. ("Digital Turbine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APPS) between August 9, 2021 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewswire)

Digital Turbine is a software company that delivers products to assist third parties in monetizing through the utilization of mobile advertising. The Company completed the acquisitions of AdColony Holdings AS ("AdColony") and Fyber N.V. ("Fyber") on April 29 and May 25, 2021, respectively.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) the Company's internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's net revenues were overstated throughout fiscal 2022.

On May 17, 2022, Digital Turbine issued a press release revealing that it will "restate its financial statements for the interim periods ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, following a review of the presentation of revenue net of license fees and revenue share for the Company's recently acquired businesses."

On this news, the Company's shares fell $1.93 to close at $25.28 per share on May 18, 2022.

