InventHelp Inventor Develops Communication Accessory for Face Masks (FED-2391)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to improve communication while wearing a face mask during the Covid-19 pandemic," said an inventor, from Tacoma, Wash., "so I invented the CLIP SPEAKER FOR MASK. My design would make it easier to hear the speaker clearly, without the muffled effect of the mask."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to amplify and clarify the voice when wearing a mask. In doing so, it helps to prevent the voice from sounding muffled. As a result, it increases communication and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

