PrizePicks Named Georgia's 2nd-Fastest Growing Mid-Market Company as Part of ACG 2022 Fast 40 List, Continuing String of Local Accolades

ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the pioneering operator of Single Player Fantasy (SPF) in North America, was named the 2nd-fastest growing middle-market company in Georgia Tuesday night as part of the Atlanta National Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Fast 40 List.

The companies on this prestigious list are for-profit, headquartered in Georgia, and verified year-end revenues ranging from $15 to $500 million and make up the lower and upper middle-market categories. PrizePicks was honored among notable technology companies such as SalesLoft, FlockSafety, FullStory and Qgenda, all of which have received significant venture capital and private equity support.

"These 40 companies represent almost 11,000 new jobs and over $3.1 billion in revenue growth over the last three years," said Michelle Galvani, chairperson of the Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Executive Managing Director with Wildmor Advisors. "In speaking with many of the CEOs, the supportive business environment and accessibility of capital are contributors to growth."

The ACG Fast 40 list is the latest Georgia-based distinction that PrizePicks has received in recent months. In April, PrizePicks was named the 2nd-fastest growing technology company in Metro Atlanta as part of the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter awards. In March, PrizePicks was named a Top Workplace of 2022 by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Driving this string of laurels has been PrizePicks' unyielding commitment to the greater Atlanta region - Georgia makes up more than 100,000 members of the PrizePicks database. Much of the company's marketing strategy, for example, has been rooted in recent local partnerships with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, MLB's Atlanta Braves and eSports franchise Ghost Gaming. The company recruits heavily at local universities such as the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia State University, and Emory University, and currently employs more than 60 Georgia natives overall.

"The PrizePicks member base extends across the country, but we will always be, first and foremost, a Georgia company," said Wexler, who was named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 Under 40 list in 2021. "As important as it is for us to be the leading sports gaming platform, it's just as critical to be a B2C leader for the Atlanta tech corridor and these awards reflect that commitment."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL & NBA to League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Centered around real money over/under predictions, PrizePicks allows sports fans to play against the numbers rather than each other. PrizePicks is currently the closest legal alternative to legal mobile sports betting in the majority of the United States including Top 10 markets like California, Texas, Florida & Georgia. With an existing digital footprint covering more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, PrizePicks is the most accessible type of game for the masses and has proudly paid out over $400 million in winnings over its lifetime. Headquartered in Atlanta, PrizePicks was recently recognized as the 2021 Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com .

About ACG Atlanta

ACG's Global Network comprises more than 100,000 middle-market professionals from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune1000, FTSE 100, and mid-market companies forming 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Programs in Atlanta include M&A South, The Georgia Fast 40 Honoree Awards and Celebration, Taste of ACG Atlanta, as well as monthly events and an active Women's Forum and Young Professionals group.

