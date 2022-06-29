(RED) KICKS-OFF (LIVE SUMMER): A CAMPAIGN TO FIGHT AIDS & COVID

Through August 4, Jeep, RAM, FIAT, KISS, Barefoot Dreams and The Ridge, among many more, turn the summer (RED)

Tune into (RED) TALKS, supported by ViiV Healthcare, a series of frank conversations exploring the current state of the AIDS fight

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, (RED) , the organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver, is launching '(LIVE SUMMER)', a campaign to fight AIDS and COVID-19. There are many ways to be (RED) - from what's in your makeup kit to cooking-up a storm in the kitchen or hitting the road for a summer drive - and, through August 4, (RED) alongside its partner brands will present a variety of activations that raise money and awareness to ensure testing, treatment, and vaccines are available to everyone, everywhere.

(LIVE SUMMER) (PRNewswire)

Starting today, June 29th, fans can virtually visit the brand new (LIVE SUMMER) Game Room through an augmented reality lens on Snapchat. The lens is available free for everyone and showcases all the ways you can support (RED), including products shoppable at Amazon.com/RED. See what you can grab on a custom (RED) claw machine game, try on fan-favorite (RED) summer styles in 3D, and much more.

Fans can also check out summer.red.org to stay up to date on all the ways you can (LIVE SUMMER) with (RED), which include:

SHOP THIS SEASON'S SUMMER-ESSENTIAL (RED) PRODUCTS AT AMAZON.COM/RED, AND ACROSS (RED) PARTNER STOREFRONTS

Just in time for warmer days, SHOP (RED) and check out a curated selection of (PRODUCT)RED items available at Amazon.com/RED and within (RED) partner storefronts. Every purchase generates funding for the Global Fund to help strengthen healthcare systems and support equitable access to testing and treatment.

New and noteworthy products to help everyone (LIVE SUMMER) to the fullest extent include:

iPhone SE (PRODUCT) RED

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (PRODUCT) RED

(EARTH RATED) RED Collection

(BAREFOOT DREAMS) RED Blanket

(PRODUCT) RED Theragun and Theraone Collections

(AM) RED Collection

The Ridge (PRODUCT) RED Wallet

(MOREL) RED Collection

(SALESFORCE) RED Collection

(THE HONEY POT CO.)RED Collection

DRIVE (RED) AND FIND SUMMER ROAD ADVENTURES WITH JEEP, RAM, FIAT & VESPA THIS SUMMER

Celebrating (RED)'s multi-year partnership with Jeep®, RAM and Fiat to deliver a minimum of $4 million to fight pandemics, a variety of DRIVE (RED) activations will give driving fans fun ways to engage this summer. Check out unique summer content made for the open road, with something for everyone, everywhere.

Just in time for summer holidays is the (VESPA ELETTRICA)RED – the Vespa Elettrica version dressed entirely in striking red color. Launching this July, for every vehicle sold, $100 USD will be donated to the Global Fund to support life-saving programs where they are most needed.

TREND (RED) WITH REFRESHED BEAUTY, STYLE AND WELLNESS TIPS & TRICKS

Barefoot Dreams announces the newly launched custom CozyChic INSPI(RED) Stripe Throw where 15% of the retail price from every (BAREFOOT DREAMS)RED blanket purchased will go to the Global Fund to help strengthen healthcare systems. The INSPI(RED) Throw is available for purchase on barefootdreams.com .

As part of the launch, Barefoot Dreams and (RED) will share the best ways to RELAX (RED) this summer. Follow @RED and @barefootdreams to learn more.

For those looking to revamp their favorite summer looks, (RED) has your perfect warm weather fit. From (KISS)RED lashes and nails to (MOREL)RED sunglasses, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (PRODUCT)RED and more, find your summer style essentials at summer.red.org .

To celebrate the launch of the new The Ridge (PRODUCT)RED wallet, The Ridge will engage fans and followers with an exciting Twitter campaign. For every retweet of a designated post, The Ridge will make a donation to support (RED) in the fight against global health emergencies. What's more, every retweet will also enter you to win your very own The Ridge (PRODUCT)RED wallet and additional (RED) surprises.

CALLING ALL FOOD FANS TO EAT (RED) AND SAVE LIVES

Looking to expand your portfolio of cooking expertise? Anova and (RED) have created the perfect tips and tricks on best ways to use your (ANOVA)RED Precision® Cooker. Discover all the things you can do this summer while you sit back and let your food cook to perfection every time at summer.red.org .

Things are heating up with the beloved (TRUFF)RED Hotter Sauce, offering a myriad of ways to spice up summer meals for every occasion. Available for purchase at amazon.com/RED .

(RED) TALKS RETURNS FOR SECOND SEASON

With support from ViiV Healthcare, (RED) will host the second season of its multi-part series of frank conversations, titled "(RED) TALKS," exploring the current state of the AIDS fight, its impact on marginalized communities - especially women and girls - and present opportunities to shine a spotlight on the need for investments in the fight ahead of the Global Fund's upcoming fall Replenishment. The panels will feature government, private sector, advocacy and impact leaders from around the world, including, Deborah Waterhouse, CEO ViiV Healthcare, Matthew Kavanagh, Deputy Executive Director, a.i., Policy, Advocacy and Knowledge, UNAIDS, and Siobhan Crowley, Head of HIV, The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, will raise awareness for the fight against AIDS and the importance of stronger global health systems. Beginning July 13th, new episodes will be released every Wednesday across (RED)'s social media channels, including YouTube .

"COVID-19 has threatened not just lives and livelihoods, but our hard-fought progress against preventable diseases, like AIDS," said Deborah Waterhouse, CEO of ViiV Healthcare. "ViiV Healthcare and (RED) are committed to delivering impactful programs that leave no person living with HIV behind. We're delighted to support (RED) Talks and help draw attention to the steps that are needed to bring an end to the epidemic."

MANY WAYS TO GIVE (RED) THIS SUMMER

(RED)'s coalition of financial institutions, including long-standing partner Bank of America, along with American Express®, Chase, Citi, PayPal and Wells Fargo are helping raise money to support stronger global health systems through entities like the Global Fund COVID-19 Response Mechanism and the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC).

"The fight to end AIDS and COVID-19 will not be won without continued support from the private sector, to further bolster public sector efforts. And it's not just money - the awareness these companies can bring is invaluable to keep these pandemics and the communities they hit hardest, front of mind," said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). "This summer, (RED) is making it easier than ever to turn up the heat against pandemics by funding global health programs that save lives. We're so grateful to all of our (RED) partners for stepping up and helping us deliver testing, treatment, and vaccines to those most in need."

ABOUT (RED)

(RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID and its devastating impact on the world's most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response.

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. (RED) partners include AM Denmark, Amazon, Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Barefoot Dreams, Beats by Dr. Dre, Earth Rated, eos, Fiat, Girl Skateboards, The Honey Pot Co., Jeep, KISS Products, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Morel Eyewear, Primark, RAM, The Ridge, Salesforce, Starbucks, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask, Vahdam India and Vespa. (RED) supporters include Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people. The money raised by (RED)'s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.

CONTACT: Sean Simons, sean.simons@red.org

(RED) (PRNewsfoto/(RED)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE (RED)