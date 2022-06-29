Virginia Graham, Key Witness for Vincent Bugliosi Against Charles Manson, Dies

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Virginia Graham, the key witness for Vincent Bugliosi against Charles Manson in the infamous Tate/LaBianca "Helter Skelter" murders that terrorized Los Angeles in 1969, has died. She passed away at age 89 of natural causes on April 17, 2022, at her residence in Phoenix, AZ, surrounded by friends.

Virginia's autobiography Manson, Sinatra and Me details her life as a Hollywood party girl and her encounters with former politicians and celebrities, including Frank Sinatra.

When Virginia found herself in trouble with the law, she ended up in jail. While there she met Susan Atkins, her cellmate, who confessed to Virginia about how she had butchered Sharon Tate and her unborn child. Atkins also told how she and her friends, all members of the Manson Family, were involved in what has become known as the Tate/LaBianca murders.

In her memoir Virginia revealed the true story behind Susan Atkins' prison confession about the Manson Murders, what led to her becoming a key witness for District Attorney Vincent Bugliosi in the Helter Skelter case, and that she went into hiding after the trial ended due to death threats against her life by Manson's followers. Virginia's testimony helped save the lives of many Hollywood celebrities, and she received recognition from Elizabeth Taylor for doing so.

The late Vincent Bugliosi wrote, "Virginia Graham had a heck of a run in her life as a party girl, and has told of her rollicking story very well in this poignant and sometimes very funny memoir of hers. She also happened to be a star witness of mine in helping me bring the Manson Family killers to justice, something for which I will always be very grateful to her."

Virginia Graham was born Virginia Kathleen Browne on Dec. 10, 1932, in Philadelphia, PA, to her parents William and Naomi Browne. Virginia's death was confirmed by her Publisher, Paul Rabinovitch, of CCB Publishing.

After Virginia went into hiding she later was a salon owner and managed a gallery in Hawaii where she sold celebrity art before she retired in Phoenix, AZ. She also rescued many cats and dogs throughout her life. Donations in her memory may be made to the Jerome Humane Society in Jerome, AZ. Virginia is survived by two sons.

