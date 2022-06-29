Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. joins the End Drug Shortages Alliance

PENNINGTON, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. announced that it has joined a new coalition of diverse stakeholders to address drug shortages in the United States. The End Drug Shortages Alliance provides a forum for key stakeholders to take strategic aim at one of healthcare's more pressing and enduring issues, drug shortages that disrupt patient care.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., said, "Through our innovations and patient-centric approach, we have been committed to providing novel solutions to address unmet healthcare needs of the patients. Providing access to medicines is an important part of our core purpose which is to empower people with the freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives. Partnering with diverse stakeholders through this alliance takes us closer to this goal."

"Drug shortages continue to impact patients and their families," said Michael Keenley, CEO, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. "As a member of the alliance, we will work to develop strategies within the coalition to address the issues contributing to drug shortages."

The End Drug Shortages Alliance was launched in 2021 to bring together industry stakeholders, including healthcare providers, group purchasing organizations, manufacturers, distributors and other industry thought leaders and champions. The efforts of the alliance focus on improving access to medications through greater transparency across market participants, leading to improved quality manufacturing of medications and production of additional supply.

"We are happy to have Zydus Pharmaceuticals join the alliance to end drug shortages," said Eric Tichy, Division Chair of Pharmacy Supply Solutions for Mayo Clinic, who serves as the Chair for the Alliance Advisory Board. "Collaboration amongst organizations strengthens our ability to improve the quality of life for patients that rely on these medications. Together, we can make a difference."

About Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

The Zydus Group with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 23,000 people worldwide and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in life sciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through pathbreaking discoveries. For more details visit www.zyduslife.com.

About Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. is the US generic drug division of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Over the past 17 years, Zydus Pharmaceuticals has been committed to providing quality, innovation, and service. Exceptional service to both customers and patients who rely on its products has been a key driver for the company's success. Zydus Pharmaceuticals currently offers over 485 SKUs and is ranked the fifth largest unbranded generic corporation in the US based on dispensed prescriptions (Source: IQVIA, National Prescription Audit, MAT May 2022). For more details visit www.zydususa.com.

About End Drug Shortages Alliance

The End Drugs Shortages Alliance is a collaboration of select health systems, supply chain, industry and other stakeholders including group purchasing organizations, manufacturers, distributors and other industry thought leaders dedicated to solving the pharmaceutical supply challenges that disrupt access to essential medications in the US. We prioritize initiatives focused on transparency, quality, redundancy and production of additional supply to achieve undisrupted access to essential medications for health care providers and patients. Learn more at www.EndDrugShortages.com.

