GKFX Prime Opens Up A Comprehensive Experience Of Trading With MT4 And MT5 In 2022

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Within this year, GKFX has taken the trading experience up a notch with its implementation of both superior trading platforms: MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 from MetaQuotes. GKFX Prime's continuing effort for growth and development has indeed favored its recognized position in this financial market despite the on-and-off turbulence. Being among the top financial brokerages and providing a diversified offerings as well as advanced trading platform have allowed GKFX to become a lifelong investing alliance for various market participants.

Witch such a renovative trading experience, GKFX Prime offers various advantages that both new and professional traders could never miss

GKFX Prime - 3 key points in case you miss it!

The beginnings

GKFX Prime, founded 2012, has rapidly secured its top-ranking among the best global brokers. There is little question that with its experienced lineup and the extensive support from Global Kapital Group – the broker's parent company, GKFX has been boosted with steep growth and further expansion worldwide as in the financial brokerage industry.

Strict and legal regulatory

GKFX Prime is regulated by the British Virgin Islands' financial authority, namely, the Financial Services Commission (BVIFSC).

Strict regulation and supervision should strengthen and offer absolute security with transparency to every financial activity, including trading, and the best interests of all investors. As a result, the broker's trading platform has increasingly gained trust and confidence over the past years.

Generous bonuses

Impressive offerings, which might be found in scarcity as for the other brokerage firms, are now begging to be taken at GKFX Prime just by making trades. Some of the real deals should include: extra bonus UP TO 100% initial deposit, special bonus UP TO 25%, commission-free and incredibly low spreads.

GKFX – relentless strike for your best interests

Based on its determined mission to be the trusted alliance coming hand-in-hand with every investor's journey along their secular outlook, GKFX Prime has consistently prioritized its clients' best interests with no doubt. It was the focus on quality to service experience had it satisfied the most awkward customers!

Compensation scheme: up to $3.5 millions

Following trading activities at GKFX Prime, investors are entitled to a compensation scheme covering their funds for up to $3.5 millions. This is the minimum requirement to be fulfilled according to the standards of the regulatory authority, so the provided details are confirmed on a strong note.

Individual accounts are covered for up to $3.5 million, far much better than what the BVI FSC has to demand.

Demand fulfillment: the on-going effort

Investors can easily find the answers to their questions and problems with the broker's 24/5-service, regardless of all time zones. Besides, multiple investment courses – which might well-cover the entire demand spectrum, could also be found on GKFX Prime while trading here . After all, education is the corner-stone even for the novice or experienced investors to stay firmer on their career path.

How to open an account on GKFX

Financial freedom and effective business returns are nowhere to be found but investing in the financial market. Open your account right now just by 5 simple steps:

https://www.gkfxprime.com/VN/Register/open-trading-account to open a trading account by filling out the registration form to be displayed on the website. Access:to open a trading account by filling out the registration form to be displayed on the website.

Take your ID verification

Download one of these trading platforms: MT4 or MT5

Make account deposit via your chosen payment methods

Log in using the information provided to you via e-mail and then let's start trading right away!

About GKFX

Founded in 2012, GKFX Prime quickly secured a top place among the best brokers in the world with innovation and world-class customer service.

The company relies heavily on the know-how of its parent structure, Global Kapital Group which has extensive experience with brokerage, alternative finance and banking solutions.

GKFX Prime serves clients in more than 20 countries, speaking 12 languages to provide the best customer experience. We are working hard to shape the future of financial technologies industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GKFX Prime