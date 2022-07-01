Ronnie C. Wright Defines "The Boat" Podcast For Amblacks Media

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie C. Wright founder of the sports podcast network known as "The Boat" today announced the meaning of his podcast platform.

Ronnie C. Wright (PRNewswire)

Years ago, over breakfast with NFL Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, Wright known at the time as the world's first Acroneticist said, "Jerry - from now on you are 'The BOAT – Best Of All Time,' and, it will be known around the world."

Today, The BOAT is the first sports podcast network based on "Acronetics," a cognitive technology invented by Wright designed as 'a creative resource offering new expressions to improve cognitive skills,' especially in sports.

"I have always worked hard to be a leader when it comes to adding value in sports," Wright concluded. "The BOAT will include Acronetics in its podcast."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amblacks Media