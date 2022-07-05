Innovative New Stateroom Entry Experience, Princess Prizes, Rolling Out Fleetwide Offering Guests Chance to Win Host of Prizes, Including $100,000 in Cash

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Prizes – a first-of-its-kind experience that turns every stateroom entry into a chance to win a variety of prizes, including $100,000 in cash – is rolling out across the Princess Cruises fleet following a highly successful pilot on Caribbean Princess.

Guests onboard Caribbean Princess win $5,000 through Princess Prizes' end-of-cruise drawing. (PRNewswire)

The way Princess Prizes works is simple - every time an adult guest accesses their stateroom using their Medallion, they have the chance to win a prize including shipboard credits, wine tastings, Chef's Table dinners and even free cruises for two for the next decade. Additionally, guests can enter an end-of-cruise drawing awarding at least $5,000 every voyage.

"Princess Prizes takes our guests' MedallionClass experience to the next level, providing them with a fun way to win prizes simply by entering their stateroom," said Princess President John Padgett. "At Princess, we're always aiming to provide our guests with unique experiences they can't have anywhere else and Princess Prizes is just the latest example of how we can leverage MedallionClass technology in new and exciting ways."

Princess Prizes was introduced on Majestic Princess and Discovery Princess in Alaska this past weekend with an additional 10 ships coming online between now and the end of the month. The rollout schedule is as follows:

Grand Princess – July 6

Crown Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess – July 9

Regal Princess – July 16

Emerald Princess – July 20

Enchanted Princess – July 22

Sky Princess – July 23

Coral Princess, Island Princess – July 29

Princess Prizes is part of the recently launched Princess Premier, the line's premium add-on that includes unlimited WiFi for four devices, a top-shelf beverage package, specialty dining, photos, and daily crew appreciation at one all-inclusive price.

Princess Prizes also takes full advantage of Princess' exclusive MedallionClass experience which begins with the Medallion™ wearable, a quarter-sized, device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com .

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises