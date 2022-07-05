With Mega Millions over $370 million, Jackpocket offers a safe, easy way to order state lottery tickets on-the-go

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Montanans can order lottery tickets from their phone. Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today announced its launch in Montana, offering lottery fans a new way to play.

Jackpocket Launches Lottery App in Montana (PRNewswire)

Lottery players in Montana can place ticket orders for beloved lottery games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Lucky for Life, Montana Cash, and Big Sky Bonus on Jackpocket's easy-to-use mobile app. The secure platform allows players to conveniently place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, check lottery results, and even receive prizes up to $599 directly on the app. If players win more than $599, the winning ticket will be transferred to them for redemption at the Montana Lottery.

First-time players can receive a free lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app by entering the code BIGSKY at checkout.

"Accessibility and convenience are of the utmost importance right now, which is why we're looking forward to offering Montanans, both long-time lottery players and new players alike, a digital-forward way of streamlining their day," said Jackpocket CEO and Founder Peter Sullivan. "Innovation and safety are at the forefront of everything we do at Jackpocket, and we're committed to keeping those guiding principles at the forefront of online gaming."

By broadening access to the lottery, Jackpocket helps drive state revenue while also attracting new consumers who otherwise would not be active lottery players. Over sixty-five percent of Jackpocket app users are 18 to 45 years old. Since 1987, the Montana Lottery has contributed more than $302 million to the state's General Fund, which supports public education, safety and health programs, and to the Montana STEM scholarship program.

Montana is now the 12th state available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app along with Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C. Lottery players have won over $150 million in lottery prizes using the Jackpocket app, and 14 individual players have won prizes worth $1 million or more to date.

To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. Jackpocket is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, and the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG's Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program.

For more information, visit jackpocket.com or download the Jackpocket app on iOS or Android .

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket