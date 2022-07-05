Q&L Industrial Services to Support Logistics Processes with Infor

Infor WMS cloud solution will help the Slovakian 3PL provider improve speed and accuracy

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Q&L Industrial Services, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider headquartered in Slovakia, is migrating to the Infor WMS warehouse management cloud solution to improve performance of stock operations. Q&L expects the new system to provide additional benefits in speed and accuracy for its customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Learn more about Infor WMS:

https://www.infor.com/solutions/scm/warehousing/warehouse-management-system

With its current system, Q&L got to a vendor-lock situation with long lead times while needing to improve flexibility quickly with the current volatile and unpredictable markets. The Infor cloud solution will provide a complete, functional system with faster implementation and time to value.

Q&L is planning the initial Infor WMS go-live at a pilot warehouse in mid-summer. The next big warehouse deployment will follow in the autumn. Infor WMS will cover all processes from receiving and put-away to picking, loading, and shipping. The company also is going to integrate Infor WMS with its AGV (automated guided vehicles) systems.

"We were looking for an easily scalable and flexible system that can be customized by ourselves," said Štefan Homza, CEO of Q&L Industrial Services. "Infor WMS provides the necessary scalability and implementation speed we need for adding new customers. We also appreciate its ability to smoothly integrate with existing logistics systems and operations."

About Q&L Industrial Services

Q&L is a third-party logistics (3PL) provider with a fully integrated and personalized range of services. The group offers robust, stable and predictable customer solutions including preliminary analysis and guarantees 100% match during execution, when responsibility for daily operations is handed over to the team of experts. The group with more than €30 million annual revenues includes four companies and employs more than 800 qualified people. Visit https://www.qlis.eu/#home

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:

Miroslav Fribert

Myr Communication

+420-603 219 531

miroslav@myr.cz

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor