Wright Flood's Kelly Nugent Promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Nugent has more than 30 years of flood insurance experience. She quickly advanced through the ranks of customer service, underwriting, marketing representative and national sales manager. Most recently, she had worked as one of Wright Flood's vice presidents of sales and marketing, leading both inside and outside sales departments as well as the company's in-house agency and corporate communications.

Wright Flood is an insurance company that provides federal and excess flood insurance on home and business properties. It is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"Kelly has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote her to this important position of Senior Vice President," said Wright Flood President Patty Templeton-Jones. "Kelly has a wealth of experience with Wright Flood, and we're excited about her new role here. She joined the company more than 30 years ago and it has been my pleasure to work with Kelly for a vast majority of that time. She has played a key role during our growth as a company, and I look forward to watching her continued success in the years to come."

Nugent earned a B.A. from the University of South Florida and also attended the University of Virginia Darden School of Executive Management. She holds a Florida Property & Casualty Insurance License.

About Wright National Flood Insurance Company

Wright Flood, the largest provider of federal flood insurance in the nation, also offers its ResiFlood program as a suite of admitted and surplus line private and excess flood programs in as many as 42 states. With leading industry specialization and rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, Wright Flood takes pride in user-friendly technology, exceptional claims reputation, and providing service customers deserve. Wright Flood enjoys a strong reputation for excellence with FEMA and participates on industry councils and advisory boards in Washington, D.C., to strengthen the flood program that serves 5.6 million flood policyholders. Agents and consumers may visit us at www.wrightflood.com and www.wrightfloodadvice.org. To find an agent, call (866) 373-5663.

