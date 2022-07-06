Kevin Guest Shares 7 Ways to Honor International Peace & Love Day

SALT LAKE CITY , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world finds its footing with pandemic-induced adjustments, one global CEO and bestselling author is encouraging people everywhere to find peace and lower stress levels on International Peace and Love Day July 7.

"Research shows that as we seek peace and show kindness, we reduce stress and become more productive," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA). "Doing so on International Peace and Love Day is the perfect time to commit to a calmer personal approach going forward this year."

Author of bestseller All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest provides seven ways to help leaders and employees alike restore company culture and become stronger individually and as an organization.

Introduced by Beatles' drummer Ringo Starr, born July 7, 1940, International Peace & Love Day was launched on July 7, 2008, when Starr said he wanted peace and love for his birthday and encouraged people worldwide to spread peace and love.

"I was fortunate to meet Ringo Starr backstage before a concert and saw firsthand that he was an exceptionally nice person," Guest writes in his book. "Ringo laughed and joked as if he had plenty of time to spend with us in the waiting room. He seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself.

"When we took a picture, Ringo put his arm around me, chatted for a bit, and showed the peace and love signs he's famous for. He was gracious and genuine to each person in the room because he chooses to treat people with respect and warmth. He chooses the kind of person he wants to be. Everyone there went away feeling good about themselves and loving Ringo even more."

Guest encourages everyone to genuinely share peace and love to reduce stress, which brings more accomplishment and a sense of ease that is contagious.

"Next, choose now to treat others with respect and kindness," Guest said. "Listen and validate others' emotions and experiences. Letting them know their happiness and well-being matter to you is key to cultivating a personality of peace."

Third, Guest urges people to slow down and focus on their own breathing.

"Being mindful of your breathing brings you into the present moment, sharpening clarity and concentration," he said. "I like to breathe in for four counts, hold my breath for four counts, exhale for four and hold that for four counts. Doing that six times brings more oxygen and clear thinking.

"In that state of mind, you're ready to simplify your task list and devote efforts to top priorities."

Constantly traveling internationally, Guest, a Montana native, finds peace in natural settings and encourages others to walk outside and soak up nature.

"My boyhood home was near Flathead Lake, Montana, so growing up surrounded by water, trees and mountains is second nature," he said. "Living that deeply in nature calms you and reminds you of the bigger perspective when facing life's challenges."

Another sense of tranquility can come from regular massages for relaxation and muscle relief. Mayo Clinic findings cite massages reduce pain and muscle tension, improve blood circulation, lower heart rates and blood pressure, and improve immune function.

"Finally, on a regular basis, make a list of things you are grateful for – things that make you feel happier and calmer," Guest said. "Keep that list on your device and at low points during the day, review it and see your life in a more positive, realistic light. As I do that, I have found things are not as bad as I thought, and life is moving along better than I imagined."

All proceeds from All the Right Reasons are directed to feed two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase.

