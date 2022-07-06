Unlimited Tomorrow and Singularity Group Launch $1 Million Fundraising Initiative to Bring Free Bionic Limbs to Ukraine Victims

The use of advanced technologies and a fully remote process that leverages the Singularity network makes it possible to provide immediate help to amputees in conflict zones

RHINEBECK, N.Y. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlimited Tomorrow , a company empowering individuals with upper limb loss and limb difference by making high-quality, low-cost bionic prosthetic arms widely accessible, and Singularity Group , a global impact organization that looks into the future to help leaders better understand how exponential technology will shape businesses and societies in the years ahead, today announced a partnership to bring functional prosthetic limbs to those in need. Together these organizations are launching a $1 million GoFundMe initiative to create and deliver functional prosthetic limbs to 100 amputee victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since February 2022, the world has witnessed the horrific tragedies of war brought on the people of Ukraine. The estimated number of wounded civilians ranges from roughly 3,000 to tens of thousands by local authorities. Among those large numbers, there are hundreds who have lost their limbs due to this conflict, many of whom are candidates for a prosthetic arm.

"At Unlimited Tomorrow, we have always been dedicated to making high-quality, low-cost bionic prosthetic limbs widely accessible to those individuals who need them most, "said Easton LaChappelle, CEO and Founder of Unlimited Tomorrow. "Our partnership with Singularity Group grew out of our combined interests in helping the victims of Ukraine, and supporting as many individuals as we can with prosthetic limbs. While we have committed to raising $1 million for this cause, we are fully prepared to grow the campaign to support more victims throughout the region. We consider this to be a stepping stone toward our vision to improve affordability, quality and accessibility of prosthetic devices on a global scale."

With the use of Unlimited Tomorrow's technology, victims will access their prosthetic limbs through the process of 3D scanning, 3D modeling, 3D printing, smart algorithms and virtual communications. This process not only shortens the timing but also reduces the price of a high functioning prosthetic arm from $20,000-$100,000 or more to just under $10,000 per limb. At that cost, Unlimited Tomorrow and Singularity Group will be able to help at least 100 victims of war.

Following the successful completion of the GoFundMe campaign, Unlimited Tomorrow and Singularity Group will provide people with the most advanced technology and life-changing solutions in a drastically reduced timeline. By leveraging the Singularity network of over 250,000 impact innovators, the organization is able to connect Unlimited Tomorrow with Singularity chapters in Ukraine, Poland and others around the world like Italy who have taken in wounded refugees. Through this network, the organizations are able to offer solutions to more people in need, quickly.

"This is a perfect example of the value of the Singularity network, bringing together a startup like Unlimited Tomorrow with Singularity chapters from around the world to make real impact at global scale," said Darlene Damm, Vice President of Community and Impact at Singularity Group. "We are so grateful to our partners around the globe and Singularity chapters in Ukraine, Poland and other European countries who have come together to support this effort and help us bring prosthetics to those in need."

Donations are tax-deductible and managed through the Unlimited Tomorrow Global Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in the United States.

ABOUT UNLIMITED TOMORROW AND UNLIMITED TOMORROW GLOBAL INITIATIVE

Unlimited Tomorrow is a medical device company providing next-generation artificial arms to individuals with upper limb loss and limb difference. Unlimited Tomorrow combines ground-breaking technology including 3D printing, 3D scanning, 3D modeling, smart algorithms, and a fully digital workflow to achieve a high-quality, next-generation bionic arm for a fraction of the cost of similar devices. The company's TrueLimb® prosthetic arm is the most personalized, lightweight, comfortable, durable, and affordable bionic arm in the world. It is the only arm of its kind to have all components manufactured, assembled, and supported in one facility in the United States. By offering access through both an industry-first remote model, and through clinicians, Unlimited Tomorrow empowers users with accessibility and choice.

Unlimited Tomorrow Global Initiative is a non-profit affiliate of Unlimited Tomorrow, and its mission is to create new opportunities by unlocking every being's full potential through technology and services.

For more information, visit https://www.unlimitedtomorrow.com/ .

ABOUT SINGULARITY GROUP

Singularity Group is a global impact organization that looks into the future to help leaders better understand how exponential technology will shape businesses and societies in the years ahead. Through a deeper understanding of the accelerated pace of change and the role that technology plays in it, these leaders create tremendous positive impact that improves the wellbeing of people and the health of the planet. Over the past decade, Singularity has worked with more than 75,000 leaders drawn from corporations, nonprofits, governments, investors and academia. With 250,000 impact-minded innovators across the Singularity network, 125 chapters and partners across six continents and a strong digital presence, Singularity Group reaches millions of people each month. The organization has launched over 5,000 social impact initiatives, and its alumni have started more than 200 companies. For more information, visit https://su.org .

